NFC Notes: Marvin Harrison Jr., Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

The 49ers have looming contract negotiations with QB Brock Purdy. Owner Jed York said they were aware of needing to “make sacrifices around the roster” to make sure they can get a deal done with Purdy.

“We knew that we had to make sacrifices around the roster to make sure that you can pay a quarterback,” York said, via NFL.com. “It’s just math.”

York thinks negotiations are going well, but admitted he’s not involved in talks.

“I think (contract talks have) been good,” York said. “It’s not conversations that I’m having… He’s got to make a decision about what he wants to do. I don’t think we’re that far apart. I think we can sit down and get something done. Whenever he’s ready, we’re ready.”

York pointed out that some college players are making more than Purdy under his rookie contract and thinks it may be time to “extend guys earlier.”

“Last year, (Purdy) was the 30th highest-paid college quarterback,” York said. “So when guys with NIL are making more than a third-year NFL pro, there’s something wrong with the system, with not being able to extend guys earlier in the NFL.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said that WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is primed to have a more efficient season, adding that his stats don’t show he was covered as a rookie: “People were very aware of him. In games where he wasn’t targeted as much, he was being double-teamed. He’s impacting the game in a positive way for us.” (Josh Weinfuss)

said that WR is primed to have a more efficient season, adding that his stats don’t show he was covered as a rookie: “People were very aware of him. In games where he wasn’t targeted as much, he was being double-teamed. He’s impacting the game in a positive way for us.” (Josh Weinfuss) Gannon said the team will consider using the Tush Push with backup QB Jacoby Brissett : “You’ve got to look at what’s best for your team, and you’ve got to decide if that can help you.”

: “You’ve got to look at what’s best for your team, and you’ve got to decide if that can help you.” Gannon hinted that Arizona will add another receiver at some point this offseason, but feels like Zay Jones ‘ role can be expanded this year: “I’m ready to see him compete and hit the ground running, pick up where he left off.”

‘ role can be expanded this year: “I’m ready to see him compete and hit the ground running, pick up where he left off.” Ole Miss DE Princely Umanmielen took an official 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay had a lot to say about what WR Tutu Atwell brings to the team’s offense.

“I think when you look at his body of work, when he’s been able to play – especially in some of the times that he was playing when Cooper was on IR – there was a lot of production,” McVay said, via RamsWire.com. “And if you project that over the course of 17 games, you just watch what he was able to do. He’s matured as a young man. I love the person, getting to know him, and I think that he’s only getting better. He’s 24 years old. I thought he really improved his route detail. For a smaller guy, he’s got a good catch radius.”

“He catches the ball outside of his frame really well,” McVay continued. “He’s an explosive player that people know about, so he creates separation. And I think there is some stuff that, I think the fans are accurate in that I haven’t done a good enough job of utilizing him. When you look at the times when he’s been able to play, whether that be because some people were out or not, he has produced, and he’s delivered, and we’re looking forward to seeing more of that ascension. And he’s going to be on the field a lot more, particularly in a lot of those three-receiver sets where, when he’s been on the field, he’s done a really good job.”