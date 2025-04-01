NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is hopeful that QB Brock Purdy will still attend the team’s offseason program even if he doesn’t receive a contract extension prior to that point.

“I hope not,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “And I know Brock doesn’t want to do that. We don’t want him to do that. I mean, no one wants to do that. But these are negotiations that go on between agents and our organization and it’s over a lot of money and stuff. Those aren’t just things that you just knock out right away. But I believe that we will (sign him). I hope that we do. And hopefully, it won’t come into any football stuff.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay revealed that the team’s new contract with veteran QB Matthew Stafford has not yet been signed.

“We sent it to [agent] Jimmy Sexton this week and so I think it’s just semantics,” McVay told PFT. “I don’t know if they’ve officially signed that or not. But unless he has a change of heart, it’s — semantically, it is done. It’s gonna be a great representation of the selflessness of Matthew Stafford, the ability for us to be able to say, ‘All right, we had some hard conversations but we were able to come to a collaboration and understanding of, Hey, we love you. We want you here. This is how we’re able to build the right team around you but also make you feel appreciated.’ And he did, you know he made some sacrifices to continue to stay with us and for that I’m damn grateful.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald told reporters that there is plenty to like when it comes to new QB Sam Darnold‘s fit within the team’s offense.

“Klint [Kubiak] had a previous relationship with him, too, so relying on him as well,” Macdonald said, via Pro Football Talk. “You come from all these different angles with people in the building that have worked with him, even all the way back to his USC days. And, really, to a man, first of all, they love the person. They love the leader, the teammate. The film kind of speaks for itself with the accuracy. [He’s] able to push the ball down the field. Specifically with us, we move the pocket a little bit now. Sam’s a great thrower on the run and is able to make a lot of plays that way and then on those critical downs in the red zone, third down, especially last year he had such a great year. We’re going to be counting on him to come through in those situations.”