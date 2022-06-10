NFC Notes: Nick Bosa, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Odell Beckham Jr

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that they haven’t begun working on a contract extension for DE Nick Bosa but they expect him to be in San Francisco long term.

“That’s how both sides are going at it now,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I’m not too concerned with it. I fully expect Nick Bosa being here for a very long time. But seeing him for the first time in a while, Nick always takes care of himself as good as any athlete I’ve ever been around, and he had a good Florida tan, seeing him yesterday. His quads are still huge, and he’s ready to play football whenever it’s time to go.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes trading QB Jimmy Garoppolo and clearing $25.6 million from the books will go a long way for the 49ers in expediting a Bosa deal.

and clearing $25.6 million from the books will go a long way for the 49ers in expediting a Bosa deal. Shanahan said he expects DE Dee Ford to travel to Santa Clara this week for a physical, he does not expect Ford "to be on our team" this season. (Matt Maiocco)

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury envisions a big role for WR Rondale Moore this year with the loss of WR Christian Kirk and WR DeAndre Hopkins serving a six-game suspension.

“I think he wanted to play more last year, but we had all those guys – Christian Kirk, DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green – playing at a high level,” Kingsbury said, via the team’s official website. “But he’s worked hard this offseason and we feel he can step into Christian’s role and play at a high level inside there. I think the confidence is high right now, and he knows he’s got a big opportunity coming.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay reiterated that he would love for WR Odell Beckham Jr. to return.

“We would love to have Odell back,” McVay said via PFT. “It’s one of the reasons really why we ended up pursuing Allen Robinson the way we did. I thought it was such a big deal. We all know the year Cooper Kupp had. I love Van Jefferson. He’s a really good player that’s only going to continue to get better. But then when you bring Odell into the mix last year, I thought he did a great job of really when you’ve got two guys on opposite sides of the formation based on how they want to change the math on the back end, when you’ve got a guy in a lot of these three by ones that can come to life and be automatic for some of those backside isolations, I thought that’s where Odell really allowed us to see how big a part of our offense that’s got to be based on the landscape of the league and some of the ways people are trying to defend you. He was a baller. Want to try to be able to get him back. Would love to work with him every single day.”