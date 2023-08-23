NFC Notes: Nick Bosa, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan didn’t express any concern about how long DE Nick Bosa‘s contract negotiations have extended.

“It’s going pretty much exactly how I expected it to go,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebZone. “It’s kind of just been exactly what I thought. … Yeah, I had a feeling it would [take this long].”

As for Bosa not reporting to training camp, Shanahan pointed out that Bosa also missed time during his rookie training camp but it never held him back from being productive in the regular season.

“You never know until you put him through that,” Shanahan said. “I think Bosa’s first year here, I think he got a high-ankle sprain. I think he went the first week of practice, and then we didn’t see him again until Wednesday versus Tampa Bay, and he played in that game. It’s different for every player. I have as much confidence [in] Nick as any player I’ve ever been around. You always want it to be more time. I wish it was three weeks. I wish it was five weeks. [I’m] not sure how many weeks it’s going to be, but you always would like more.”

Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals signed LB Zach McCloud, according to Darren Urban.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on what QB Drew Lock has shown so far this offseason, noting he has played like a starter: “I think he’s a starter. That’s why we’re so excited about having him. We thought that when we got him. It just didn’t work out. Geno was just too much in command. But I think he’s playing like a starter.” (Gregg Bell)

The Seahawks hosted WR Malik Flowers and WR Justin Hall for workouts, per Aaron Wilson.