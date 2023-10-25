NFC Notes: Nick Bosa, Brock Purdy, Fred Warner, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers LB Fred Warner spoke to QB Brock Purdy after the team’s loss to the Vikings on Monday Night Football.

“He’s obviously just hard on himself and he’s blaming himself for it,” Warner told NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’m letting him know, of course not. It’s not about just him. I have full confidence in Brock and what he brings to this football team.”

“I think the thing right now is we’ve got to find ways to win the grimy games, the ones where it’s not looking great, and find a way,” Warner added. “Obviously, we can win, 30-10, but who are we and what are we going to do when we’re down and we’ve got to come back and win a game?”

“He just told me we all need to play better on both sides of the ball,” Purdy noted. “We will get better. It will be alright.”

49ers DE Nick Bosa was also hard on himself after the loss, feeling he could have done more.

“The NFL will humble you every step of the way,” Bosa said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Getting off to a 5-0 start, you kind of get that confidence that you are who we need to be, but the NFL does that. Good players, good schemes, and we’re going to face another good team this week, so we gotta be ready.”

Cardinals

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals brought in three offensive linemen for workouts including Vitaliy Gurman, Gabe Houy, and Ross Pierschbacher.

Seahawks

According to Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks worked out three defensive backs including CB Kris Boyd, DB Madre Harper, and CB A.J. Parker.