NFC Notes: Packers, Rams, Vikings

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst issued the following statement regarding the decision to trade WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders:

“It’s never easy moving on from a player and person the caliber of Davante Adams. We have so much respect for all that Davante gave on and off the field during his eight seasons in Green Bay as he was integral to all that we’ve accomplished,” said Gutekunst. “He is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in the storied history of the Packers and we look forward to him being enshrined into the Packers Hall of Fame one day. We wish nothing but the best for Davante, his wife Devanne, and the rest of their family moving forward.”

The Packers had a formal Combine interview and will also meet virtually with UAB DE Alex Wright. (Justin Melo)

Rams

New Bills LB Von Miller spoke about his time with the Rams, specifically his teammates and his Super Bowl victory, adding that his former team will likely win another championship without him.

“It came to the very end. (Rams) coach (Sean) McVay, they did everything that they possibly could,” Miller said in his introductory press conference. “It’s unfortunate that I’m not a Los Angeles Ram, but I’m a Buffalo Bill. I’m excited to be here. I’m excited to go chase multiple Super Bowls with these guys. It’s an honor and a privilege to be here. The last 24 hours have been exciting. And it’s been tough. I love being a Los Angeles Ram. I loved being there with all the guys. I had created so many friendships and created so many brotherhoods in a short period of time, it was hard to let it go. This was really one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made in my life. I love all those guys at the Rams and really the hardest decision was not being able to rush with Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd and Greg Gaines. We had created something special. Each and every day it was fun. Each and every day it felt like the Pro Bowl. Leaving L.A. for Buffalo, it’s tough, it’s tough. I’m going to be completely honest with you. Playing football is what I love to do. Winning games is what I love to do. Being around a great group of guys, being around this team and this locker room. I knew of this locker room before I even got here. That’s really the only way they could draw me away from that, that good weather in L.A. is to come over here and become a part of something special. What they’re doing here is extremely special. They’re going to win a Super Bowl with or without me. They’ve built an amazing team. When it comes to being a great teammate and bringing the best out of your brother, I’m one of the best to ever do that, and I can toot my own horn in that aspect.”

Vikings

The Vikings had a formal Combine interview and will also meet virtually with UAB DE Alex Wright. (Justin Melo)