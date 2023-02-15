NFC Notes: Packers, Seahawks, Vikings

Packers

Packers president Mark Murphy said there’s no deadline from the team to QB Aaron Rodgers for him to make a decision about playing next season. He adds both sides are on the same page and that the sooner the better.

“There hasn’t been a deadline,” Murphy said via Dianna Russini of ESPN. “The sooner the decision is made, the better. Brian Gutekunst, our GM, has been in regular contact with him. I think Aaron is expressing that he doesn’t want to drag it out.”

Seahawks

According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales will interview for the Bucs OC job and is considered a strong candidate.

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post expects the Seahawks and QB Geno Smith to be able to get a long-term deal done before the franchise tag is necessary.

Vikings

Vikings assistant DL coach A’lique Terry was hired as the University of Oregon’s offensive line coach. (Adam Rittenberg)

was hired as the University of Oregon’s offensive line coach. (Adam Rittenberg) Vikings DC Brian Flores noted that he accepted the job in Minnesota despite still being in the running for the Cardinals head coaching job, saying it was just a “gut” feeling and a “great opportunity for growth.” (Chris Tomasson)

noted that he accepted the job in Minnesota despite still being in the running for the Cardinals head coaching job, saying it was just a “gut” feeling and a “great opportunity for growth.” (Chris Tomasson) Flores on future head-coaching opportunities: “I’m where my feet are. I’m very excited to be here. … I’m happy here in Minnesota, I really am.” (Tomasson)

Flores added that his lawsuit against the NFL is “ongoing” and currently doesn’t want to address the situation. (Tomasson)