NFC Notes: Packers, Seahawks, Vikings

Packers
Packers president Mark Murphy said there’s no deadline from the team to QB Aaron Rodgers for him to make a decision about playing next season. He adds both sides are on the same page and that the sooner the better.
“There hasn’t been a deadline,” Murphy said via Dianna Russini of ESPN. “The sooner the decision is made, the better. Brian Gutekunst, our GM, has been in regular contact with him. I think Aaron is expressing that he doesn’t want to drag it out.”
Seahawks
- According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales will interview for the Bucs OC job and is considered a strong candidate.
- Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post expects the Seahawks and QB Geno Smith to be able to get a long-term deal done before the franchise tag is necessary.
Vikings
- Vikings assistant DL coach A’lique Terry was hired as the University of Oregon’s offensive line coach. (Adam Rittenberg)
- Vikings DC Brian Flores noted that he accepted the job in Minnesota despite still being in the running for the Cardinals head coaching job, saying it was just a “gut” feeling and a “great opportunity for growth.” (Chris Tomasson)
- Flores on future head-coaching opportunities: “I’m where my feet are. I’m very excited to be here. … I’m happy here in Minnesota, I really am.” (Tomasson)
- Flores added that his lawsuit against the NFL is “ongoing” and currently doesn’t want to address the situation. (Tomasson)
