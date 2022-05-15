NFC Notes: Panthers, Rams, Seahawks

Panthers

Panthers third-round QB Matt Corral has had a lot of questions surrounding him this offseason, yet feels confident that he will be ready when his name is called on game day.

“If I know the playbook, I’m going to be ready to play,” Corral said, via Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. “As far as getting ready to be a starter, of course, my mentality is to be a starter. But right now, I’m trying to get on that 53-man roster.”

However, Panthers HC Matt Rhule said he “wouldn’t say no” to a veteran addition at the position but confirmed that QB Sam Darnold is the starter for now. He also mentioned that he expects Corral to win the starting job at some point in the future and didn’t rule him out of the competition this season.

“When we watched the tape, we loved the way that Matt played,” Rhule said. “At the end of the day, when we went back, we loved the way he played. His release, his moxie. He’s gotten injured a little bit because he runs guys over or tries to run guys over. But at the end of the day, it’s still a game of who has the ability to throw the ball. And we just love the way he throws the ball. His release, his vision, his timing — we thought it would translate over to this level.”

Rhule expects DE Brian Burns to attend mandatory minicamp in June and revealed that he is currently in Florida attending to personal matters. He is likely expecting a contract extension following the team picking up his fifth-year option. (David Newton)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay made an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show and gave an update on the wide receiver position in Los Angles, including the team’s hope to re-sign WR Odell Beckham and their high hopes for WR Cooper Kupp in 2022.

“I do believe Cooper Kupp is going to play better next year,” McVay told Eisen. “Now, whether or not the stats reflect that is a totally different conversation. But the consistency at which he plays, the way that he’ll continue to perfect his craft of running routes, being a part of the blocking surface, helping mentor guys in his group or really just his teammates, continuing to lead at a higher level. He is gonna get better because he works at it the right way and he’s wired physically and mentally the right way. He’s such a stud.”

As for Beckham, McVay said the team is “continuing to work toward a solution of him re-signing” meaning that the Rams still have a line of communication open with the veteran.

“Oh, of course. I really want Odell back on our team,” McVay said. “He’s a guy that in a short amount of time, we were able to develop a really special relationship. I thought he brought a great spark to our team. I thought he played really well. He’s a great teammate. We all know what charisma and a presence he has. He is truly a great teammate and made so many impactful plays. It was a shame to see him go down in that game but man, he sure still made an impact with those two catches that he did have. Without a doubt, want to get Odell back here. That’s the goal and continuing to work toward a solution of him re-signing with the Rams.”

Andrew Whitworth didn’t rule out a return to the NFL at some point: “You never say never. I did learn that. That’s for sure.” Per TMZ , retired Rams LTdidn’t rule out a return to the NFL at some point: “You never say never. I did learn that. That’s for sure.”

Seahawks

Seahawks OC Shane Waldron said in an interview with Seattle Sports 710 AM that he would like to see TE Will Dissly get more opportunities.

“I know Gerald had his most productive season to date, but Will I’d love to see get a few more opportunities, and I think the key word there is more opportunities, (which) comes from more plays… And I think for us as an offense as a whole, we had the chance to be really explosive last year in terms of those big plays, we had a chance at times to produce points, but overall big picture, we didn’t run enough plays, we didn’t execute well enough on third down.”