NFC Notes: Quentin Lake, Coaching Hires, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
- Adam Schefter reports that the Cardinals are expected to hire Miami defensive pass game coordinator Zac Etheridge as their CB coach.
Rams
Rams S Quentin Lake shared his feelings about the Seahawks and the 49ers now that the season has come to a close.
“Surprisingly, I don’t hate them [the Seahawks] as much as the Niners,” Lake said on the Up & Adams Show. “I have more respect for them just because they play hard, and I know some guys over there, obviously, Ernest Jonesand Cooper Kupp. Those are guys that I’ve been close with and guys that I’ve shed blood, sweat and tears with on the field, and been able to talk to. I obviously went against Cooper Kupp multiple times in practice. There was no bad blood at all. I mean, I don’t have that same feeling. [I’m] just more disappointed it wasn’t us.”
“Finish what we couldn’t do this past year. That’s it,” Lake said regarding the team’s goal for next season. “I’ma start doing it for everybody else. Everybody in the building knew how close we were and we felt like it, you know, if there was a couple things that we did better, it would have been us in Super Bowl 60. So, I’m more so doing it really for Stafford, coach (Sean) McVay, for Davante and all these older guys.”
- Pete Thamel reports the Rams are set to hire former Syracuse and Buffalo DC Robert Wright as a defensive assistant.
Seahawks
- Adam Schefter reports that Ravens director of football strategy and assistant quarterbacks coach Daniel Stern is leaving Baltimore to join the Seahawks, possibly as their pass-game strategist.
