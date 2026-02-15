NFC Notes: Quentin Lake, Coaching Hires, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

“Surprisingly, I don’t hate them [the Seahawks] as much as the Niners,” Lake said on the Up & Adams Show. “I have more respect for them just because they play hard, and I know some guys over there, obviously, Ernest Jonesand Cooper Kupp. Those are guys that I’ve been close with and guys that I’ve shed blood, sweat and tears with on the field, and been able to talk to. I obviously went against Cooper Kupp multiple times in practice. There was no bad blood at all. I mean, I don’t have that same feeling. [I’m] just more disappointed it wasn’t us.”

“Finish what we couldn’t do this past year. That’s it,” Lake said regarding the team’s goal for next season. “I’ma start doing it for everybody else. Everybody in the building knew how close we were and we felt like it, you know, if there was a couple things that we did better, it would have been us in Super Bowl 60. So, I’m more so doing it really for Stafford, coach (Sean) McVay, for Davante and all these older guys.”