NFC Notes: Raheem Morris, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Bucs WR Jalen McMillan said being present in the moment and making sure he does the little things correctly has been a point of emphasis this offseason.

“Just be where my feet are, [have] intent with all my actions. I feel like last year, I was more focused on, ‘How am I going to look in the future?’ instead of worrying about what I wanted to accomplish in the moment, and as y’all can see, as I focused on the moment, I did good things,” McMillan said, via the team’s website.

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris is heading into his second year as a head coach after an 8-9 finish in year one. During his first offseason as a head coach, Morris focused on identifying and solving issues quickly to put them in the best position possible.

“The number one thing is being able to identify problems faster,” Morris said, via Tori McElhaney of the team’s website. “So, when we can identify those problems faster, not waiting so long to fix them, I think that’s something that I could do better personally.”

“I think that’s something that we all can really do. But when you’re the head coach and you’re overseeing all these different things, you’ve got to be able to see those things a little bit faster to be able to make some of those corrections. We were able to fix a lot of things on offense quickly. We were able to fix a lot of things on defense – didn’t do it as quickly as you want to do them. You’re able to fix a bunch of things across the board and how you want to do things.”

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Falcons TE Kyle Pitts hasn’t been practicing at OTAs due to a strained muscle in his foot.

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said he’s added wrinkles to the offense this offseason, which includes potentially giving QB Bryce Young more freedom pre-snap.

“It’s subtle changes,” Canales said, via the team’s website “I think we have a great foundation of things. That was the first year, which was to get the core established, to get the words and all those things in place. And then just some adjustments based on our skill. The skill position players, the runners, the receivers, JT. And then, just kind of becoming us and honing in on some of the things we saw in the self-scout, like these are concepts we feel really confident with that we run really well. We have the adjustments off of it, so now it’s about just adding little tools, things that Bryce can do at the line of scrimmage, things that he can tweak and change based on what the defense is doing.” Young is excited for his second year under Canales and said that not having to learn a new offense, but instead just focusing on the fundamentals and building upon their foundation is something that will benefit him. “I think it’s just being able to build off of the foundation we laid last year,” Young said. “Around this time last year, obviously it’s a new system, new offense, so, we’re getting the basics, we’re ironing out the day one first stuff, and just the the the basics of the offense. And now, me too, we get to start so much further ahead, a lot of returning guys, a lot of familiar faces, and also that’s a lot of kudos to the guys coming in, the free agents, the rookies that are coming in. Let’s start at a master’s level, let’s make sure that we’re more advanced and for them, this is their first time in the system, and you wouldn’t be able to tell by a lot of the guys. That speaks to their hard work, and it’s exciting to see us start a lot more ahead this year. I think that within the system, there’s so many wrinkles and so many little things that build off of each other that the coaching staff has done a great job and has had a lot of success throughout the years. Obviously, in Seattle, they had a ton of time together, and you could kind of see a lot of stuff for Year 2, Year 3, or 4. And there’s a lot of stuff that we’re able to talk about and mention last year that you know was all right. I don’t know if we’re there, and for us, it’s exciting for us to be able to now have an opportunity to grow towards that and start a lot further so that we can reach all those little wrinkles. So there’s definitely a lot of stuff that we’re excited about.”