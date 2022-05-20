NFC Notes: Rams, Seahawks, Jamal Adams

Rams

Rams LB Bobby Wagner is working on understanding how his new team operates and building trust before using his experience as a leader.

“I’m pretty intentional,” Wagner said, via Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News. “I’m definitely coming in here and being myself. I also understand that they have a way of going about things. In order to lead, you’ve got to learn how they do things before you jump in. That’s been my thing, just trying to learn how everything operates. Then I’ll start to use some of my experience to kind of pass to guys. Once you build that trust off the field, on the field becomes easy.”

Rams S Jordan Fuller mentioned that Wagner has given him encouragement in his recovery from an ankle injury.

“We kind of know the football player he is, (and) I know we’re going to get to know that a lot more,” said Fuller. “As a person, as a leader, he’s great. For me individually, coming back from my injury, he was giving me some much-needed motivation. You can’t say enough about him, even in the short time I’ve gotten to know him.”

Wagner had high praise of HC Sean McVay‘s knowledge as a coach and ability to work with his players.

“I think what Sean brings is energy. He’s almost your age. But he’s really, really smart. He has a lot of experience. He understands the players, understands the coaches, and works all that in. … (It) makes you elevate your game, to see somebody who puts in the work like that.”

Jamal Adams

Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt is placing a strong emphasis on getting the best out of DB Jamal Adams.

“Right now the most important thing is, one, him continuing to get healthy like he’s been doing,” Hurtt said, via Seahawks Wire. “And then, obviously, ​​there’s the carryover in the scheme. There is some carryover for certain things in it, but there’s a lot of new learning as well. I’ve been speaking with him, he’s been speaking with coach (Sean) Desai and coach (Karl) Scott as well, continuing to learn his stuff and get him up to speed and also in putting him in positions to be successful to be the best version of himself. He got a lot better,” Hurtt continued. ​​”We hear all the little talk and stuff like that about these things he has to get better at. Jamal is a guy that’s a workaholic, he pays attention to the details. He got a lot better playing quarter coverage safety last year with those things and now it’s continuing to accentuate what he does great.”

Hurtt said that Adams needs to continue working on his skills in coverage, along with getting fully healthy and prepared for the regular season, so that he can maximize what he’s good at.

“And what is that? He’s great as an underneath defender, he’s an outstanding run fit defender and tackler, and aggressor,” Hurtt said. “Obviously, we already know what he is as a blitzer. That comes very natural to him. But it’s just continuing to detail out his coverage responsibilities and whatnot, and he’s putting all his work in on that right now along with getting healthy.”

Seahawks

Per John Boyle of the team website, Seahawks GM John Schneider considered an offer to move down from the No. 9 pick but ultimately decided staying and picking OT Charles Cross was the right move.

considered an offer to move down from the No. 9 pick but ultimately decided staying and picking OT was the right move. The Seahawks also considered multiple trades up into the first round, per Boyle. They had discussions with the Buccaneers about trading up to No. 27 but ultimately decided not to.

They had a deal in place with the Packers at No. 28 but Green Bay elected to stick and pick DT Devonte Wyatt . Boyle writes Seattle had a couple of pass rushers and an offensive lineman in mind. Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum and Patriots G Cole Strange were two players who went off the board after those discussions took place.

. Boyle writes Seattle had a couple of pass rushers and an offensive lineman in mind. Ravens C and Patriots G were two players who went off the board after those discussions took place. Some of the players who came off the board in that range included Jets DE Jermaine Johnson , Chiefs DE George Karlaftis , Buccaneers DL Logan Hall, and Falcons OLB Arnold Ebiketie. Boyle says the Seahawks liked Ebiketie a lot, as well as eventual second-round selection DE Boye Mafe , but weren’t high on Johnson or Hall.

, Chiefs DE , Buccaneers DL and Falcons OLB Boyle says the Seahawks liked Ebiketie a lot, as well as eventual second-round selection DE , but weren’t high on Johnson or Hall. He adds Seattle had offers to move down in the second round but turned them down. The team debated taking an offensive lineman with their second first-round selection but ultimately went with RB Kenneth Walker .

. The Seahawks sent senior executive Alonzo Highsmith and assistant QB coach Kerry Joseph as representatives to the NFL’s front office and coaching diversity accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)