NFC Notes: Ricky Pearsall, 49ers, Giants, Packers

49ers

With WRs Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings absent from the start of OTAs, first-round WR Ricky Pearsall has had the opportunity for more reps than expected. San Francisco HC Kyle Shanahan is excited for Pearsall to get extra work right away.

“Yeah, I always think the more reps you get, the more experience you get, the more different situations you can be put in,” Shanahan said, via Kyle Madson of the Niners Wire. “I mean, if you’re talented enough and made of the right stuff, you only get better. But sometimes it’s hard to generate those things, especially in a practice when it’s not full speed all the time and things like that. So the more reps you can get of it, always helps the right type of player.”

Giants

After losing DBs Adoree’ Jackson and Xavier McKinney this offseason, the Giants brought in third-round CB Andru Phillips in the draft as a reinforcement. New York HC Brian Daboll implied Phillips will get a chance at nickel because he believes in CB Cordale Flott on the outside.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in Flott,” Daboll said, via John Fennelly of the Giants Wire. “The game is mostly 11 personnel. There’s some that people run some other, but heavy, heavy 11. I would say heavy sub on defense, almost three-quarters of the game for the most part is played that way,” he said. “It’s a hybrid position. You have to be able to do a good job in the run fits, you’ve got to be able to cover man-to-man, tackle well, be physical. It’s a very important position.”

Packers

Packers TE Tucker Kraft went into detail on how he tore his pectoral muscle during a workout this offseason.

“Just a regular lift,” Kraft said, via Bill Huber of Packers Central. “It was my last rep of the day on bench. Nothing crazy, not heavy weight. We were speed-benching and it just popped right off the bone.”