NFC Notes: Rico Dowdle, Chuba Hubbard, Tyler Shough, Panthers, Saints

Panthers OL Austin Corbett spoke about the team’s mounting injuries along the offensive line and the situation at running back with Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard.

“A lot of times when you start racking up injuries, you’re signing guys off practice squads and making trades, kind of doing that thing,” Corbett told The Athletic. “The pieces (this year), just to be able to come in (with) who we’ve played with many games before, many reps together, it’s tremendous. And it’s really just a credit to this front office of getting that done.”

“The money talks most of the time in this league. But when you start getting down to it, whoever’s out there has to make plays,” Corbett said of Hubbard. “He wants this team to succeed as much as anyone, if not more. He’s so passionate about this team. That’s where we are in this moment. That’s just how it is and how this game works.”

“It’s a brutal sport, especially being in the trenches. Things happen,” Corbett added on the injuries. “To be able to keep the same personnel, keep the same people, keep that communication alive just makes it easy when, unfortunately, we’re in this situation of having to move pieces around.”

Panther RB Rico Dowdle feels that he is playing his best football and credits the offensive line for his impressive numbers this season.

“Oh yeah, for sure, I definitely think I’m playing my best,” Dowdle said, via the team’s website. “All the numbers speak for it, so I definitely think I’m playing my best ball. But like I said, I got to give credit to those guys up front. They allow me to do it; we’ve got to keep continuing to build off of it.”

Saints QB Tyler Shough threw one touchdown and one interception in his debut as the team’s starter, and HC Kellen Moore notes that there were positive things to improve on.

“Certainly there were some positives in there,” Moore said, via Dan Greenspan. “Thought he handled himself well, and so we didn’t get enough opportunities to compete.”