NFC Notes: Rico Dowdle, Michael Penix, Falcons, Panthers

Atlanta upset the Bills on Monday night in Week 6 behind a terrific offensive showing from QB Michael Penix Jr., RB Bijan Robinson, and WR Drake London. Penix believes this game showed they are one of the league’s best teams and expects them to start putting four quarters together after a quiet second half.

“It showed that we’re one of the ones,” Penix said, via ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. “This team is really good. This team is really legit.”

“I feel like we have more in the tank and for us to go out there and win that football game with the second half like that, I feel like we had a big lull. I feel like it is going to be a scary sight whenever we figure it out and all play together and play a full game and not just one good half.”

Falcons HC Raheem Morris said LT Jake Matthews is day-to-day with an ankle injury: “We know who he is. We know that he doesn’t miss something. We’ll just have to see. But I feel really positive about him and what happened based on not having any idea last night.” (Terrin Waack)

A year removed from being one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, the Panthers have held each of their last two opponents under 40 yards rushing. Carolina S Nick Scott isn’t surprised by the progress after what they saw in camp with the success of the defensive front.

“We saw it in camp, man, just watching those guys work and work together. … We’re like, ‘That’s a front right there,'” Scott said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “It’s pretty comfortable standing seven yards off the line of scrimmage looking at that front. And you’re like, ‘All right. Let’s just make sure I’m in my gap and they should be able to take care of the rest.’ It’s been great playing with them so far.”

Panthers HC Dave Canales credited DT Derrick Brown for being the leader of the charge and spearheading the complete turnaround of the run defense.

“He’s relentless and that’s infectious for the whole group. You see a group running to the ball and it starts with Derrick Brown,” Canales said. “And it’s the reason why we have to have this guy long term and the reason why he’s a captain. And the reason why I asked Derrick, ‘Do you have anything to say?’ It’s because of what he does every day.”

The Panthers have won their last two games over the Cowboys and Dolphins to improve their record to 3-3. When asked about what’s made the difference in Carolina’s recent performances, Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer pinpoints the Panthers’ “dominant running game” after putting up 216 rushing yards on Dallas and 239 rushing yards on Miami.

Kaye writes that Carolina's strong rushing attack was able to open up their play-action passes

and who are both playing out a one-year contract. However, given Carolina leads the NFL with $87.7 million invested in their offensive line, Kaye could see them investing in a “high draft pick” at the center spot.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Panthers believe they have plenty of touches for both Dowdle and Hubbard once the latter is back from his calf injury, as Carolina wants to be a run-first offense. They might tweak the rotation, as before the injury, Hubbard was getting the first two series before Dowdle came in for the third.