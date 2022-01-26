NFC Notes: Rob Gronkowski, Panthers, Saints

“If they’re like, ‘Rob, you’ve got to decide right now, right this second if you’re playing next year,’ I would say no right now. It’s two days after the season,” Gronk told TMZ. “I would be like, ‘No, I’m not playing.’ … You’ve got to give it some time. You’ve got to rest. I would say to see how everything goes, how everything plays out. If I had an answer right now, it would be no. But in three weeks, it might be yes. I just want to heal completely, see where my thoughts are from there. Just let things settle down — got to just heal a little bit. Fix all the bumps and bruises.”

“It will factor in in a situation,” Gronk said of Brady’s decision. “He’s gotta do what he’s gotta do for himself and his family, no doubt about that. But then for myself, I’ve gotta do what I’ve gotta do what’s best for myself. See where I’m feeling and all that type of stuff. So then, once I make that personal decision, we’ll see what his decision is, and we’ll take it from there. You can’t really read it or anything until it happens. But every situation could basically be on the plate, for sure. But I’ve got to do what’s best for myself first.”