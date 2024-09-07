NFC Notes: Rob Havenstein, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers DT Maliek Collins explained why he’s been so impressed with third-round G Dominick Puni and how he differs from the typical rookie.

“It’s my ninth camp and he’s definitely the most polished rookie I’ve been around,” Collins said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “His ability to recover is what makes him different. You definitely feel his strength. I don’t know, man, these kids coming out of these college programs nowadays — that’s all they do is lift weights.”

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is excited about the presence of rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr., but said that he and the offense need to operate within themselves and execute the play calls.

“I know fans are excited, but at the end of the day I have to go out and do what (offensive coordinator) Drew (Petzing) calls,” Murray said, via Around The NFL. “I know what type of talent (Marvin) is and I know what he’s capable of, but we have to go out there and do it.”

Cardinals OC Drew Petzing said that Harrison is physically gifted and wants to make sure that he’s well-versed within the scheme so he can do everything the team asks of him.

“The physical tools take care of themselves,” Petzing said. “I think we saw that in college and we would expect that to continue on this level and so far it has. From a coaching standpoint, it’s more, ‘Do you know what to do, do you know how we need you to do it, can we move you around the formation to allow you to do all the things you’ve done in your past?’ I think (Harrison) has embraced that.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay updated RT Rob Havenstein‘s status after he’s dealt with an ankle injury throughout camp.

“We’re having contingency plans for either or,” McVay said, via Brock Vierra of the Rams Wire. “I think Wednesday I’ll have a much better idea. We’re going to use every day and that’s the truth, especially as it relates to him.”