NFC Notes: Rome Odunze, Bears, Lions, Packers Free Agents

Bears

When appearing on Deebo Samuel’s Cleats & Convos podcast, Bears WR Rome Odunze said he is ecstatic about HC Ben Johnson‘s arrival in Chicago.

“I think Ben is a tremendous coach and play-caller. Certified,” Odunze said. “I got to meet him at the presser and see his responses to some reporters’ questions and how he commanded the room. He seems very motivated and driven. I’m excited.”

Odunze spent a lot of time studying the Lions’ offense under Johnson.

“I got to see the [Detroit] Lions…we watched a lot of their clips because they were balling all year. Their offensive scheme was tearing it up with all the weapons and stuff they got there along with Ben leading those guys. We got a bunch of new additions, good coaches flowing in so I’m excited for sure.”

As for Caleb Williams, Odunze mentioned how the quarterback was eager to build chemistry with Keenan Allen, D.J. Moore, and himself before the start of the season.

“He was working hard and trying to get that chemistry with me, Keenan [Allen] and DJ [Moore] before I even got drafted there,” Odunze said. “He has a hunger, a drive that carried over into the season. It was his rookie year, a lot of different learning and different things for all of us. He’s competitive, and he’s someone that puts everything into it so I’m excited for the future when we got someone like that at the helm.”

Lions

Lions S Ifeatu Melifonwu finished his four-year rookie contract and is set to enter the open market as an unrestricted free agent. Melifonwu said he’d like to be back in Detroit next season and is proud of the quality they’ve built during his time on the team.

“I would like to be back,” Melifonwu said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s site. “Obviously, I got drafted here and I was the first class drafted here. I’ve seen what we’ve built and how we’ve grown so I would love to be back here.”

Packers

Packers RB A.J. Dillon missed the entire 2024 season due to a stinger and is currently an impending free agent. Dillon said he’s leaving his contract situation to his agents and believes his body of work speaks for itself.

“It’s up to my agents to go out there and go get that done, but that’s natural. I understand everybody’s got their opinions, but I kind of just focus on myself,” Dillon said. “I don’t need to prove anything to anybody. I think my tape speaks for itself. There’s going to be people who want me on their team, who don’t want me on their team. That’s free agency and the nature of the NFL.”

As for fellow free agent K Brandon McManus, HC Matt LaFleur wants him back next season.

“We would,” Gutekunst said. “Had a good conversation with him before he left … he solidified that journey we were going on. Obviously, he’s a veteran guy. I think the thing that was so neat about being around him is not only his confidence but his ability to adjust no matter where we were.”

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst thinks impending free agent C Josh Myers is coming off of the “best year” of his career and is an “asset” to their team.

“I thought he had his best year,” Gutekunst said. “I thought he dealt with some things during this year that were tough and I thought he fought through it like a champion, and certainly an asset to our football team. I know Jordan (Love) trusts him very much as his center. He’s a UFA, so we’ll see where all that goes. I can’t say enough good things about Josh Myers, not only as a player but as a leader. He really does embody kind of a Green Bay Packer and what we’re looking for and how they’re wired.”