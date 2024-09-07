NFC Notes: Rome Odunze, Jameson Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears first-round WR Rome Odunze explained his mindset of sharing a receiver room with Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore.

“It’s about being available on any given play,” Odunze said, via Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network. “When you have so many different weapons on the field, you’re not going to see the ball on every play. That’s not the expectation, but I do expect myself to make plays and be put in opportunities to make those plays.”

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bears are listing Allen (heel) and DL Montez Sweat (toe) as questionable for Week 1 against the Titans.

Lions

Detroit needs WR Jameson Williams to leap this year after the departure of WR Josh Reynolds. Lions OC Ben Johnson believes Williams continues to improve and feels he’s at his best right now on the field and off.

“As high as it’s ever been and continuing to climb,” Johnson said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s website. “The more reps, the more time we get together on the field, the better I feel about him. He’s grown in so many ways, on and off the field. As a player, as a route runner, as a receiver, and then off the field just his preparation.”

