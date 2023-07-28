NFC Notes: Ron Rivera, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera acknowledged that he must prove himself to the new ownership group as he hopes to stick around longer with the team.

“I’ve got a lot to prove because I really do think we’ve put ourselves in a really good position,” Rivera said, via Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. “We’re a good, young football team with some key veterans at key positions, and now is the opportunity to go. And, yeah, I do feel that I do want to prove some stuff.”

“We’ve been too close the last couple of years,” Rivera added. “We get into a really good run. It’s time now to sustain it and just prove that these are the guys; these are the coaches; that I’m the right guy to help this organization continue to go forward. I’ll be around a little bit more.”

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox on testing free agency for the first time: “It was a lot of things. Make sure I’m making the right decision for myself. Make sure it’s where I want to be and where I was wanted. You got to make the right decision to come back. Hey, I’m here for 12 years, enjoy it. I didn’t want to go nowhere. I thought about it. There were offers on the table. But I wanted to be here. That’s where I am now.” (Zach Berman)

Giants DB Xavier McKinney is excited about the team’s competition at the safety position.

“It’s going to be a hell of a competition,” McKinney said, via Giants Wire. “Overall, we are all competing at the end of the day. All of those guys are super competitive and super talented. All of them have got unique skillsets. It’s just going to make all of us better at the end of the day and that’s going to make our room better ultimately. I’m glad that we are all in the same room because I think we’ve got a hell of a safety room.”

McKinney isn’t planning on changing his approach in a contract year and plans to let his play prove his value.

“I am just going to continue to be me,” McKinney added. “I think that’s what has got me this far. I’m never going to change. I’m always going to be who I am, and I think my teammates appreciate that, I think the staff appreciates that. I am not going to try to do anything extra. I know who I am.”