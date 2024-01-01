NFC Notes: Ron Rivera, Nick Sirianni, Darren Waller, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- Commanders HC Ron Rivera on the Week 17 performance of QB Sam Howell: “Sam had some really good moments early on when things were balanced. … a couple of throws I promise you he’d wish he had back.” (John Keim)
Eagles
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni wants his team to correct their issues quickly ahead of the playoffs after their fourth-quarter loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.
“Path might be harder, but shoot, our goals are ahead of us. We have to get things fixed, and we have to get them fixed fast,” Sirianni said, via NFL.com. “We are not where we want to be right yet as far as how we are playing right now and how we are coaching right now but we’ve got time to get it fixed and we’ll get back to work tonight and tomorrow.”
“Stick together. Stick together. Everyone’s got to stick together,” Sirianni added. “I think there’s going to be a lot of people trying to point the finger at different things and everybody’s got to stick together, right. We win as a team. We lose as a team. And together is the most important thing that we can be right now. Worry and concern don’t get any problems fixed. It doesn’t fix anything. Getting in there, grinding, figuring out what the answers are, that’s what gets things fixed. Worry and concern does not.”
Giants
Giants TE Darren Waller was limited to just ten games this season and feels that he still has the same abilities that have brought him success in the past. Going forward he plans to focus on making adjustments where he can to get healthy and avoid nagging hamstring issues.
“If the same things keep bothering you, the same things keep showing up — whether that’s me or anybody on the team — you have to find a way to sit down and be like, ‘Why is this happening?’ and figure out a solution,” Waller said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I don’t know if it’s getting even more precise with diet. Whatever it may be, throwing things on the board, seeing what it is. I don’t have the answers right now.”
