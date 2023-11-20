NFC Notes: Ron Rivera, Tommy DeVito, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders suffered a terrible loss to the Giants on Sunday in which QB Sam Howell finished with three interceptions. Losing to the previously morose Giants dropped Washington to 4-7 on the season.

“Well, it’s a low point, that’s for sure,” Commanders HC Ron Rivera said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “Any time you got an opportunity to win a football game, and you put up the numbers that we did, you got a chance — but you got to convert.”

Cowboys

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland tied an NFL record on Sunday with his fourth pick-six. After the game, Bland said he’s hoping to break the record.

“It just makes another goal to break it,” Bland said, via DallasCowboys.com. “I think it was when I touched the end zone, it was like, ‘Wow, I just did it. I tied the record.’ I’m level-headed now and I want to go break it…

“It wasn’t really about the record. It’s really about being in the history books, being remembered.”

Giants

For most of this season, Giants QB Tommy DeVito has looked exactly like a rookie UDFA who was the third-stringer before injuries pressed him into the lineup. But in the Giants’ Week 11 win against the Commanders, DeVito tossed three touchdowns and looked like a player who just might have an NFL future.

“I definitely think he’s proving people wrong,” said Giants RB Saquon Barkley, who was on the receiving end of two scores from DeVito, via Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. “We know what he’s capable of doing. It’s the NFL. You don’t get here by accident. He’s a confident dude from Jersey.”