NFC Notes: Ron Rivera, Wink Martindale, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports that although Commanders owner Josh Harris intends to give HC Ron Rivera through the end of the season, which has been reported elsewhere as well, it is widely expected that Rivera and likely a chunk of the front office will be let go after the season.
- Jones says Rivera has the final say on all football decisions right now, so after he’s gone the Commanders could look to set up a more traditional structure with a general manager hiring a coach. That job is quite coveted in league circles, per Jones, with one exec from another team telling him: “Everyone’s shooting for Washington.”
- Jones points out keeping Rivera through the end of the season helps Harris look like a patient owner. He adds Rivera is one of the more respected coaches around the league and the team wants to do right by him.
- He also mentions the decision to fire DC Jack Del Rio was Rivera’s, as he was looking for a spark to a defense that has struggled all season.
Eagles
- Eagles first-round DT Jalen Carter was fined $11,473 for unnecessary roughness.
Giants
- Giants HC Brian Daboll said the biggest argument he’s had with DC Wink Martindale is over the last slice of pizza: “I’ve got a lot of respect for Wink. Glad he’s on the staff.” (Charlotte Carroll)
- Daboll even awarded the game ball to Martindale following their victory over the Patriots. (Pat Leonard)
