NFC Notes: Rueben Bain, Monroe Freeling, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers loaded up on defensive players in the 2026 NFL Draft, including first-round EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., second-round LB Josiah Trotter, fourth-round CB Keionte Scott, and fifth-round DT Demonte Capehart. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who thinks Tampa Bay improved mightily on defense.

“The Tampa defense got so much better,” the executive said. “You get a thumping downhill linebacker (second-rounder Josiah Trotter), an aggressive blitzing nickel (Scott) for a coach (Todd Bowles) who blitzes the nickel as much as anyone and, oh, by the way, you’re getting Bain, who everyone had in the top 10.”

Bain dropped to the Buccaneers at No. 15 after being viewed as a top-five pick at one point. One executive points out that teams didn’t like Bain’s arm length and the analytics involved.

“The public narrative was that he has short arms, and that always fails,” the executive said. “A lot of teams won’t take the heat for that. They think that’s risky. They don’t go with what they saw on tape. They’re worried about the analytics crowd and some of the numbers people killing them.”

Another executive views Bain and Scott as two immediate starters.

“Bain comes with play style, toughness, and physicality, just like their next pick, Keionte Scott,” the executive said. “Those are two starting, impact players.”

Falcons

The Falcons made headlines by taking second-round CB Avieon Terrell, pairing him with his brother and fellow CB A.J. Terrell. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites one anonymous executive who thinks the selection was “even more nostalgic” than taking OLB Jalon Walker out of Georgia last year.

“That pick felt even more nostalgic than the Georgia rusher (Jalon Walker) in the first round last year,” the executive said. “It’s cool that (Terrell) is playing with his brother, but this isn’t like the NBA with Giannis Antetokounmpo. You have to make sure guys come in and contribute.”

Another executive thinks Avieon Terrell is undersized and will struggle against bigger receivers.

“(Avieon Terrell) is OK — he’s just little, kind of skinny,” the executive said. “He will struggle against bigger body, more physical receivers.”

As for third-round WR Zachariah Branch, one executive said he is a receiver who does most of his work underneath on short passes and could pair well with Tua Tagovailoa.

“If you roll with Tua (Tagovailoa) at quarterback, he gets it out quick,” the executive said. “Branch does his work underneath on those quick, short passes. If you have him and Bijan (Robinson) on opposite sides, those are two guys that can house it from anywhere on the field.”

Panthers

The Panthers took first-round OT Monroe Freeling, second-round DT Lee Hunter, and third-round WR Chris Brazzell II with their first three picks of the 2026 NFL Draft. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who believes Carolina’s approach was to establish its identity with strong lines and big receivers.

“I feel like they are drafting for what they want their team to look like,” the executive said. “They are trying to win on both lines of scrimmage. They want to run the ball. They want to give the quarterback (Bryce Young) some big receivers so he can manage it. You can see what they are trying to do.”

Regarding Freeling at No. 19 overall, one executive mentioned that they did not have 19 players with first-round grades, but still thinks Freeling will be a successful tackle.

“We did not have 19 first-round players in this draft,” the exec said. “But there is nothing you can do about it. You have to pick someone. Freeling will get knocked back some, but he’s a starting tackle. They have (left tackle Ikem) Ekwonu in the final year of his deal, and that tackle market is going crazy, so Freeling helps them there.”

Another executive mentioned that Hunter can play “all the interior positions.”

“Lee Hunter can play all the interior positions,” the executive said. “He doesn’t have length, but he can play nose, he can play 3-technique, he can play 4i. And there’s upside with him because he can rush the passer a little bit.”