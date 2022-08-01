NFC Notes: Ryan Jensen, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles isn’t sure what direction the team will go now that C Ryan Jensen has apparently suffered a serious injury.
“We’re not sure of anything yet,” Bowles said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ve been in shorts and T-shirts. That will work itself out as training camp goes, and depending on how that works out, we’ll see if we go outside of the house or not.”
- Bowles revealed the team is still awaiting test results to come back for Jensen. (Jenna Laine)
- Bucs QB Tom Brady called the Jensen injury unfortunate, adding that replacement Robert Hainsey will have to “earn it” at center. (Rick Stroud)
Falcons
- Falcons OL Elijah Wilkinson has started at left guard ahead of 2021 third-rounder Jalen Mayfield for a few practices in a row now and appears to be in the lead in the position battle. (Michael Rothstein)
- Falcons GM Terry Fontenot told reporters that there is currently no timetable on the return of LB Deion Jones. (Bridget Condon)
- Falcons HC Arthur Smith has great expectations for P Bradley Pinion, adding that P Seth Vernon will still have chances to prove himself during camp. (Rothstein)
- Smith mentioned that the arm injury sustained by WR Bryan Edwards isn’t long-term but currently had no timetable for his return. (Rothstein)
Panthers
- Panthers HC Matt Rhule told the media that first-round OT Ikem Ekwonu will have to earn his way to start at left tackle. (David Newton)
- Panthers OT Brady Christensen is working as the first team left tackle, while Ekwonu is currently working with the second team. (Joe Person)
- Rhule is still evaluating the defensive line but downplayed the need for the Panthers to sign a veteran pass-rusher. (Ellis Williams)
Saints
- Saints RB Alvin Kamara‘s felony battery case was pushed back again to October following a hearing on Monday. (David Charns)
- Veteran LB Kwon Alexander talked to the Jets, Giants, and Saints before settling on signing with the Jets. (Zack Rosenblatt)
