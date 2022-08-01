NFC Notes: Ryan Jensen, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles isn’t sure what direction the team will go now that C Ryan Jensen has apparently suffered a serious injury.

“We’re not sure of anything yet,” Bowles said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ve been in shorts and T-shirts. That will work itself out as training camp goes, and depending on how that works out, we’ll see if we go outside of the house or not.”

Bowles revealed the team is still awaiting test results to come back for Jensen. (Jenna Laine)

Bucs QB Tom Brady called the Jensen injury unfortunate, adding that replacement Robert Hainsey will have to “earn it” at center. (Rick Stroud)

Falcons

Falcons OL Elijah Wilkinson has started at left guard ahead of 2021 third-rounder Jalen Mayfield for a few practices in a row now and appears to be in the lead in the position battle. (Michael Rothstein)

Panthers

Panthers HC Matt Rhule told the media that first-round OT Ikem Ekwonu will have to earn his way to start at left tackle. (David Newton)

Saints

Saints RB Alvin Kamara ‘s felony battery case was pushed back again to October following a hearing on Monday. (David Charns)

