NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, J.J. McCarthy, Vikings, Lions & Packers Combine Meetings

Lions
- Florida State CB Azareye’h Thomas had a formal Combine interview with the Lions. (Colton Pouncy)
- Louisville CB Quincy Riley had five formal Combine interviews, including with the Lions. (Devin Jackson)
- Iowa State CB Darien Porter had formal Combine interviews with six teams, including the Lions. (Tom Downey)
- Alabama TE CJ Dippre had a formal Combine interview with the Lions. (Mike Payton)
- Texas S Andrew Mukuba had a formal Combine interview with the Lions. (CJ Vogel)
- Georgia Tech TE Jackson Hawes had a formal Combine interview with the Lions. (Mike Payton)
- Nebraska TE Thomas Fidone had a formal Combine interview with the Lions. (Mike Payton)
- Virginia S Jonas Sanker had formal Combine meetings with three teams, including the Lions. (Mike Payton)
- Kansas CB Cobee Bryant had a formal Combine meeting with the Lions. (Nolan Bianchi)
- South Carolina CB O’Donnell Fortune had a formal Combine interview with the Lions. (Mike Payton)
- Per Mike Payton, Alabama QB Jalen Milroe has met with the Lions at the combine.
- Payton also mentions Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor had a formal meeting with Detroit.
- Illinois WR Pat Bryant met formally with the Lions, according to Payton.
- Tennesse WR Bru McCoy had a meeting with Detroit at the combine. (Kory Woods)
- Payton said he guarantees the Lions select Ole Miss LB Chris Paul at some point in the draft.
Packers
- Easton Butler reports the Packers have met with LSU EDGE Bradyn Swinson at the Combine.
- Gery Woelfel reports the Packers interviewed Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell at the Combine.
- The Packers had a formal Combine interview with Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison. (Gery Woelfel)
- Michigan TE Colston Loveland had a formal Combine interview with the Packers. (Gery Woelfel)
- Texas DT Alfred Collins and CB Jahdae Barron had a formal Combine interview with the Packers. (CJ Vogel)
- The Packers had a formal meeting with Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman. (Ryan Fowler)
- Green Bay had a formal meeting with Texas DT Alfred Collins. (Fowler)
- Per Easton Butler, the Packers met formally with Ole Miss EDGE Princely Umanmielen at the combine.
- Green Bay had a formal combine meeting with Texas RB Jaydon Blue. (Tom Downey)
- The Packers met formally with Texas WR Matthew Golden at the combine. (CJ Vogel)
Vikings
- SI’s Albert Breer points out that QB J.J. McCarthy‘s weight loss could play a factor in what the team opts to do with QB Sam Darnold. McCarthy lost a decent amount of weight after undergoing knee surgeries and his ability to return to playing weight could play a factor in the team’s quarterback decision moving forward.
- Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell on Darnold: “I’ve had great dialogue with Sam from the time the season ended up until very, very recently. … Sam is in a position where the NFL thinks he can play football at a very high level. … We’ll see where it goes.” (Kevin Seifert)
- Minnesota GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on Darnold: “I was telling my staff if I could have thought of a brain teaser, of an experiment to think through, that would have been a pretty tough one where, Pro Bowl quarterback, win all those games and then lose to two teams twice.” (Ben Goessling)
- He continued: “And so that was really kind of the core of our off season, really thinking through that holistically, trying not to be overweighted by those eight quarters [against the Lions and Rams], but not to under-weigh those last two games.” (Goessling)
- McCarthy is entering the second year of his career after missing his entire rookie season. Adofo-Mensah said McCarthy has a better understanding of their system going into Year 2: “He’s conversational in our offensive language; understanding the why and intent behind things. You want to be able to go out there and play free and let his talent take over. All the learning he’s done this past year is going to allow him to do that.” (Adam Schefter)
- Minnesota is hiring former Jets OL coach/run game coordinator Keith Carter as their assistant OL coach. (Goessling)
