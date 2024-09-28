NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Jordan Love, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears OC Shane Waldron is disappointed with the team’s output offensively but knows they have the players in order to improve.

“We’re built the right way,” Waldron said, via PFT. “The players are built the right way. I think seeing that keep improving as we move forward is something that will show.”

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bears listed WR Keenan Allen (heel) as questionable for Sunday while WR Rome Odunze (hip) is good to go.

Chicago ruled out CB Terrell Smith (hip), DT Zacch Pickens (groin) and TE Stephen Carlson (collarbone) for Week 4. (Brad Biggs)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said QB Jordan Love (knee) is making progress from his injury: “Yeah I think he’s making progress.” (Rob Demovsky)

Love added he was “pretty close” to playing against the Titans in Week 3.

LaFleur said Love (knee) was limited in Thursday’s practice and will be a game-time decision: “We’ll see. We’ll give him up to game time,” per Tom Silverstein.

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell has been very encouraged by QB Sam Darnold‘s electric start to the season.

“I’ve been very excited about the start that Sam’s gotten off to,” O’Connell said, via Armando Salguero of Outkick. “I’m having an absolute blast coaching him.”

O’Connell still expressed confidence in rookie QB J.J. McCarthy, calling him their “franchise quarterback.”

“We’ve got our young franchise quarterback in the building,” O’Connell said.

An anonymous NFL general manager thinks the Vikings “would be crazy” to let Darnold leave the team as a free agent next offseason.

“They would be crazy to let him walk next offseason,” the GM said. “I’m not saying Sam’s going to be the guy we’re seeing right now for 17 games and into the playoffs. My guess is there will be some regression to what he’s been in the past. But if he is what we’re seeing, I hope the Vikings do nothing. Screw the Vikings and their lucky quarterback signing.”