NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Mac Jones, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, acknowledging the career resurgence that QB Mac Jones has had so far this year, reiterated that this is still QB Brock Purdy‘s team.

“Firstly, [Jones] has been unbelievable, and I think people were surprised at how well he’s played, but the environment has elevated his performance, and there aren’t a lot of people who would’ve thought on Thursday Night Football, in front of [Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick] there, that Mac Jones would’ve led that team to the victory that he did,” Schefter said, via 49ers Wire. “They’ve rebuilt him. They’ve reprogrammed him, and he’s playing the way that they thought he would when he left Alabama and they considered taking him. They initially traded up with the idea that they were going to pick him and fell in love in Trey Lance during the process. Now, Mac is back there playing exceptionally well. No, I still think it is absolutely Brock Purdy’s job. I don’t think it’s a question. Mac Jones did say the right things because that’s the real situation right now where he’s going to be in a situation where he’s called upon when Brock’s not playing, and he’ll step in and play the way he did. It was fantastic. He has a two-year contract. He’s going to be there for a couple of years, unless all of the sudden he’s got value, but Brock Purdy they just paid and he’s going to be the guy.”

Following Cardinals RB Emari Demercado‘s fumble on what would have been a 72-yard touchdown run, Arizona HC Jonathan Gannon went viral for scolding the back moments after on the sideline. Gannon felt regret for how he acted in the moment and apologized to the team as a whole for his reaction.

“I woke up this morning and didn’t feel great about it, honestly,” Gannon said, via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “I just told [the team], I kind of let the moment of what happened get the better of me there. Obviously, I try to be emotionally stable and calm because my job is to solve problems during a game and lead the charge on that. So, it’s not really who I am, who I want to be, and I told the guys that today.

“So, it’s a mistake by me, and it’s just like everybody in there, everybody made some type of mistake yesterday, which culminates to why we didn’t win the game, and we can’t let it happen moving forward.”

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold took ownership on the last drive that resulted in an interception and Tampa Bay being in position to take the lead.

“[T]he last turnover, definitely on me,” Darnold said, via PFT. “I was just trying to throw it away. I think it might have deflected off a helmet. Once I saw it was going to be hot to my left, I just tried to throw it away, and I think it deflected off somebody’s helmet. At the end of the day, I got to protect the football in that situation and can’t give them a short field to put the game away like that. I feel like that was bad quarterback play on that last snap.”