NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders QB Sam Howell said he’s been waiting for his opportunity to be the starting quarterback and plans on taking advantage of his situation.

“That’s what I’ve been trying to do ever since I got here is get into this opportunity,” Howell said, via Zach Shelby of the team’s official site. “So, I’m definitely going to try to do everything I can to take advantage of it.”

Howell feels more comfortable going into his second year in the NFL.

“I just feel a lot better coming into this year knowing that I learned a lot last year, and I know a lot of stuff now that I didn’t know then,” Howell said.

Howell expects new OC Eric Bieniemy to keep him accountable and hold him to a high standard.

“I expect a lot from him,” Howell said. “I know he is going to bring the energy. He’s going to hold us to a high standard, and he’s going to hold us accountable. For me, as a player, that’s what I want in my coach.”