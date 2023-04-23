NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
Commanders QB Sam Howell said he’s been waiting for his opportunity to be the starting quarterback and plans on taking advantage of his situation.
“That’s what I’ve been trying to do ever since I got here is get into this opportunity,” Howell said, via Zach Shelby of the team’s official site. “So, I’m definitely going to try to do everything I can to take advantage of it.”
Howell feels more comfortable going into his second year in the NFL.
“I just feel a lot better coming into this year knowing that I learned a lot last year, and I know a lot of stuff now that I didn’t know then,” Howell said.
Howell expects new OC Eric Bieniemy to keep him accountable and hold him to a high standard.
“I expect a lot from him,” Howell said. “I know he is going to bring the energy. He’s going to hold us to a high standard, and he’s going to hold us accountable. For me, as a player, that’s what I want in my coach.”
Cowboys
- Arkansas LB Drew Sanders had a top 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Mike Fisher)
- Florida DT Gervon Dexter also took an official visit to Dallas. (Noah Weiskopf)
Eagles
- Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice points out the Eagles had a lot of interest in Vikings RB Dalvin Cook when he was coming out in the draft, but Minnesota traded up to select Cook before their pick. If the Vikings end up cutting Cook, Kempski thinks the Eagles will at least put in a bid.
- Kempski adds there are a lot of solid veteran running backs still available and the Eagles have options to reinforce their backfield at some point between now and the start of the season. Kareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette are two he mentions specifically.
- Former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is also still a free agent but Kempski notes Philadelphia has had some negative experiences with former Dallas players, so it could cause them to shy away.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!