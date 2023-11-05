NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
Commanders HC Ron Rivera said they feel “really good” about Sam Howell‘s development and the draft compensation received from trading Montez Sweat and Chase Young will help build their future.
“Well, I think, again, when you look at some of the things that have happened for us this year in terms of growth and development and looking at what’s happening on at the quarterback position, you know, we feel really good about who Sam (Howell) is becoming for us,” Rivera said, via NFL.com. “And again, looking at some of the things that are going on and with the compensation we’re getting for these players, it’s gonna give us an opportunity to continue to build for the future and do things a little differently. So yeah, there may be a little bit of a shift in terms of the paradigm and how we’re gonna construct things. Been a lot of things that we have talked about. It’s been an interesting 10 days probably as far as those things are concerned.”
Rivera said the trade process for Sweat and Young started around “10 days ago” and he began discussing his vision for the team with owner Josh Harris.
“Well, for the most part, the process, probably started about 10 days ago. Our front office fielded a few calls about some of our players,” Rivera said. “And when we talked about it, one of the things we talked about was gathering information and what potentials were for some of our guys. We talked about that, we talked about what the plan should be in terms of decisions being made. And then we did reach out to Mr. Harris. We had a nice conversation about that. We talked about our plans basically, we talked about what the potential could be and what the compensation could be. He liked the ideas, he agreed with the ideas, and so we were all aligned with everything from coaching to personnel to Mr. Harris. And with that, we went out and the front office they did the deals that they did yesterday.”
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini writes the sense she got for weeks was that Washington was open to trading one of their star defensive ends. That changed the week before the deadline when the Commander called around to gauge the market for both players.
- Although the final seal of approval for trading both Sweat and Young came from ownership, Russini says the front office and Rivera were on board with the move after several discussions. A high-ranking team official told her the trades were the best thing for the team’s long-term future.
- She adds the team is high on Howell and believes he can be a long-term option. The future for Rivera and the front office in Washington is far less certain at this point.
- Commanders S Kamren Curl was fined $16,391 for unnecessary roughness and TE Logan Thomas was fined $10,927 for a crackback.
Cowboys
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini says the Cowboys explored trading for linebacker help ahead of the trade deadline but didn’t find a deal they felt made sense for them. A team source told her: “We feel good about our roster.”
- Dan Graziano of ESPN mentions that LT Tyron Smith is someone who could be playing elsewhere in 2024 if he even decides to continue playing next season, as he turns 33 in December.
- Graziano adds that the team is grooming LT Tyler Smith as a replacement and larger contract extensions are looming with players like QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb, and LB Micah Parsons.
Giants
Giants DE Kayvon Thibodeaux hopes to achieve double-digit sacks for the first time in his NFL career.
“Honestly, you know, it’d be a blessing, I guess,” Thibodeaux said, via ProFootballTalk. “Right now, I’m at 8.5 sacks, most sacks I’ve ever had in the NFL. It’s only up from here. The bar keeps continuing to move, and I’m proud of it.”
