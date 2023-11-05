NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said they feel “really good” about Sam Howell‘s development and the draft compensation received from trading Montez Sweat and Chase Young will help build their future.

“Well, I think, again, when you look at some of the things that have happened for us this year in terms of growth and development and looking at what’s happening on at the quarterback position, you know, we feel really good about who Sam (Howell) is becoming for us,” Rivera said, via NFL.com. “And again, looking at some of the things that are going on and with the compensation we’re getting for these players, it’s gonna give us an opportunity to continue to build for the future and do things a little differently. So yeah, there may be a little bit of a shift in terms of the paradigm and how we’re gonna construct things. Been a lot of things that we have talked about. It’s been an interesting 10 days probably as far as those things are concerned.”

Rivera said the trade process for Sweat and Young started around “10 days ago” and he began discussing his vision for the team with owner Josh Harris.