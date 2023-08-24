NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Isaiah Simmons, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders officially named QB Sam Howell their starting quarterback for Week 1, cementing a spot he’s held since the very beginning of the offseason. There have been times when HC Ron Rivera has been cautious about speaking too positively about Howell’s standing with the organization but as the season draws closer, Rivera’s getting more and more optimistic.

“I think there’s not that question mark still, you know what I’m saying? For three seasons, I’ve always felt that I had a question mark and now you feel like, ‘Okay, this is pretty good.’ I mean, I’m pretty comfortable, pretty confident and I look forward to seeing it,” Rivera said via the team website. “I really do. I mean, the other night seeing it was, ‘Wow, he did some really nice thing. Let’s keep rolling, let’s keep growing and hopefully it continues.’”

Rivera mentioned third-round C Ricky Stromberg has done well at both center and guard, which will help them a lot when making final roster cuts next week. (John Keim)

Cowboys

Cowboys third-round LB DeMarvion Overshown doesn’t feel discouraged after suffering a torn ACL in their preseason game against the Seahawks: “I’m going to take this time to really dive into football, getting my body right and take my time on this knee and come back better than ever,” via Todd Archer.

Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz, who is entering the final year of his contract, said letting his agent handle negotiations and is focused on playing well in 2023: "I just let my play do the talking and I think obviously my agent is all over that. I live every day in the moment and I'm grateful to wake up every day and live in the present and I let that stuff kinda manifest itself." (Calvin Watkins)

Giants

Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari is hoping to make a big leap this season for New York and is excited for the start of the season.

“I’m looking forward to playing all the quarterbacks. Every team. I can’t wait. I can’t wait this year. I can’t wait to get out there and attack,” Ojulari said, via GiantsWire.com. “We’re still working. We can’t wait to show everyone throughout the season what we’ve got and we’re just going to keep our heads down and keep working. Sky’s the limit, man. Just keep working.”

Former Cardinals S Isaiah Simmons is expected to play linebacker for the Giants after being traded to New York. (Jonathan Jones)