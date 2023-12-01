NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Jalin Hyatt, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera pointed out second-year Sam Howell is still learning OC Eric Bieniemy‘s system and will continue progressing as he gets more comfortable.

“This is really his (Howell’s) first year, our first year as a team, in the system. I’d like to believe that we’ve seen what the potential of it could be as we continue to grow in it. And as Sam continues to learn it, and the rest of the guys do too as well, the balance of spreading it to who needs to have it. I think that (getting the ball to the playmakers) will come even more so as things continue to develop,” Rivera said, via CommandersWire.

Rivera also praised Bieniemy for installing his offense and continuing to develop it.

“I think EB’s done a great job installing this offense and trying to find the ways that it works best for us. It’s not perfect yet. I don’t think it’ll ever be perfect. I don’t think there’s a perfect offense out there. I just think that as you develop and mature in it, I think it can really come together,” Rivera said.

Rivera doesn’t think Bieniemy will pick up extra duties after they parted ways with former DC Jack Del Rio.

“I don’t think so. I mean, one of the things I’ve talked with the defensive coaches is that as soon as we transition off the field, we need to get together and talk about what needs to be adjusted. Then, what the ideas and thoughts can be for the next series as well. Once we get a chance to communicate all those things, then I can step back into that part of it. I will rely on the guys upstairs that have helped me with some of the other things and try and gather as much information from there.”

Eagles

Eagles OC Brian Johnson said he’s not paying attention to outside skepticism and is staying “confident and steady with our approach.”

“I don’t really pay attention to all the outside stuff. But that’s just the nature of the job. Very simple, call the plays that work,” Johnson said, via Tim McManus of ESPN. “When they don’t work, that’s ultimately my responsibility, right? And I accept that with open arms. And for me, I’m never going to waiver. I’ll always remain confident and steady with our approach.”

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni thinks criticism of Johnson is “silly” and also praised Jalen Hurts‘ performance.

“Jalen has played really good football because Jalen is a really good football player, and he’s continued to develop, but also because Brian Johnson has helped him,” Sirianni said. “The criticism on Brian Johnson, I think that’s silly. … I think he’s doing a phenomenal job.”

Hurts feels his improvements as a quarterback has “a lot to do with” being more comfortable with Johnson.

“Yeah, it’s a lot to do with that,” Hurts said, on his uptick in play being related to getting comfortable with Johnson. “You have to have a feel [for one another], and that’s a real thing.”

Giants

Giants third-round WR Jalin Hyatt hasn’t had the rookie season he envisioned and he admitted it was starting to wear on him. But in Week 12 Hyatt broke out for five catches and over 100 yards receiving. Afterward, he credited HC Brian Daboll for helping him keep things in perspective.

“I used to average 100 yards at Tennessee, and being up here was kind of tough for me at first,” Hyatt said via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I went to coach and asked, ‘Is it me? Is it something I need to do better?’ Dabes had a great talk with me one-on-one about how this is how the NFL is: One game, you can have the best game of your life, the next game, you can have nothing. It goes to Dabes and how much respect I have for him. He’s been teaching me about the league.”