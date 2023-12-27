NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Jerry Jones, Ron Rivera, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera was asked if the recent play by QB Sam Howell (who is being benched in favor of QB Jacoby Brissett) changed his opinion on the young quarterback: “No, it doesn’t. And he’s got a very good body of work. … It’s been tough the last couple of weeks. … The length of the season is probably wearing on him as well as the number of plays he’s had and the number of hits he’s absorbed. So, you know, like I said, these are points that are all for discussion. I think right now you watch him, and he’s trying to make the perfect play. I think he’s reading a little bit more into some of the things that he sees out there. I think he’s just got to settle in and trust what he’s seeing initially and stick with the offense.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave some injury updates saying that Tyron Smith can play against the Lions after receiving an injection in his back last week. He added that he is unsure if DT Johnathan Hankins will be able to return this week. ( LTcan play against the Lions after receiving an injection in his back last week. He added that he is unsure if DTwill be able to return this week. ( Jon Machota

Jones also commented on the recent play of QB Dak Prescott : “I think Dak’s the best he’s been in his career. I think if you’re going into this part of the season in the NFL and your quarterback is playing this well, you’ve got an outstanding chance to come home happy.” (Todd Archer)

: “I think Dak’s the best he’s been in his career. I think if you’re going into this part of the season in the NFL and your quarterback is playing this well, you’ve got an outstanding chance to come home happy.” (Todd Archer) Another issue that Jones weighed in on was the fact that LB Micah Parsons has not drawn a holding penalty since October: “I don’t think the intent (by the refs) is to take a player of his skill and limit him. There’s no question that Micah is having restrictions that if turned loose would result in a sack of the quarterback…They won’t call a holding penalty in a certain range of holding, usually if they don’t think the player would’ve gotten to the quarterback to begin with. That doesn’t work for Parsons because he’s about to get there almost all the time. Anything that just limits him should be a hold.” (Machota)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said he still has a good relationship with Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon ahead of their Week 17 matchup.

“All those questions have been asked and answered. I have a great deal of respect for Jonathan and the coach that he is and the person that he is. I’m looking forward to going against him this weekend,” Sirianni said, via Zach Berman.

Sirianni mentioned the players still have a sour taste about how last year’s postseason ended.

“I know the players — you’ll have to ask them — but I know the players that I’ve talked to feel the same way. Obviously, we didn’t finish the job last year, which all of us have the taste in our mouth of like, ‘dang, wish we had finished the job,’ but there were still some special moments, a lot of special moments. I think we can all agree there were a lot of special moments last year, and also in 2021, and Jonathan Gannon was a big part of that,” Sirianni said.

Sirianni is grateful for the time Gannon spent as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator.

“Any time he thanks me for the opportunity for being here, I always in return thank him because his service to this team and the special things we did while he was the defensive coordinator here was enough payback for me tenfold,” Sirianni said. “I value that relationship that I have with him. I’m always rooting for Coach Gannon, very similar to how I root for Coach Steichen. But, this will be the week that I will not be rooting for him, obviously.”