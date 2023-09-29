NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Michael Gallup, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said the team needs to do a better job of helping QB Sam Howell, but also added that he needs to do a better job at getting the ball out quicker.

“If you are in it long enough, you are going to go through these things,” Rivera said, via Commanders Wire. “But there is a certain point where you know you are going to come out on the other end. We have a young football team with guys that are learning and growing. They are learning on the job. This young quarterback is learning on the job. We’ve got to give him the opportunity to grow. Keeping him on the field and having him play is probably the best opportunity for him to grow.”

Cowboys

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup felt like he got his “feet wet again” after recording six receptions for 92 yards in Week 3 but is upset about their 28-16 loss to the Cardinals.

“It wasn’t too bad,” Gallup said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I got my feet wet again. But it don’t feel right because we lost.”

Cowboys OC Brian Schottenheimer was also pleased with Gallup’s performance in the vertical game.

“I thought (he) was awesome,” Schottenheimer said. “I would have loved to have seen us connect on that late one. You just never know where the ball is going to go. But you see him high-pointing a ball down on the boundary, that was one of the things we wanted to do this last game, kind of attack their young corners. He was able to do that against both press man-to-man — he got behind the guy on our sideline — and then he showed his ability to catch a hitch and make a guy miss. He’s the type of guy that when he’s one-on-one and you get a chance to get him running vertically, more times than not, he’s going to come down with the ball.”

Schottenheimer said Gallup is always focused on winning instead of his personal stats.

“I just love the way he’s wired,” Schottenheimer said. “It’s never been about how many catches he has, it’s about us winning. I thought he did a ton of terrific things (Sunday) that gave us a chance to win the game.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) participated in individual drills on Thursday, via Art Stapleton.