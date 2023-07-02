NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Tony Pollard, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy applauded QB Sam Howell‘s competitiveness and said that he’s always wanting to learn from his mistakes.

“Well, first of all, Sam’s a very competitive kid,” Bieniemy said, via Commanders Wire. “The thing I love about him, too, he’s smart. He understands some of the times when he’s making mistakes, and the only thing he wants to know is what can he do to get better.”

Bieniemy added that Howell keeps a level head through the highs and the lows of his development.

“I’m enjoying just watching him work and watching how he handles the highs and the lows because you’re gonna have some of that throughout the course of working during the offseason. Just like you would if you weren’t playing in the game. But the thing that I love about him is that he’s always staying steady. His demeanor does not change, and he’s very, very competitive. And I will say this; he autocorrects himself as well because he knows exactly what he did and what he should have done, which is a good thing.”

Cowboys

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard was injured by a hip-drop tackle but agreed with the NFL’s decision that it would be hard to enforce and take them out of the game completely.

“It was an unfortunate tackle,” Pollard said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Any tackle where a guy gets hurt, I saw they were trying to take it out. I feel like it will be hard to do that. I see where the league is going. It’s in the right direction. It’s looking out for the players. I like the idea of it, but I feel like it’ll be hard to actually stamp that and take it out.”

Eagles

Eagles DE Haason Reddick believes he can reach another level in his second year in Philadelphia.

“I’m in great shape,” Reddick said, via PFT. “As crazy as it sounds, I feel as if there’s still more levels for me to tap into. I’m extremely excited and looking to build on another great year. I want to continue to progress on what I did and what the team did last year. We know our ultimate goals, but it starts with us striving for constant success.”