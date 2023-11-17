NFC Notes: Saquan Barkley, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline says a source told him the Commanders’ goal is to “get rid of the Daniel Snyder stench” on the organization, which means undoing many of the former owner’s decisions.

stench” on the organization, which means undoing many of the former owner’s decisions. Pauline says that was part of the motivation in trading DE Chase Young , as it was clear Washington was looking to get what it could for him, and he believes new owner Josh Harris will clean house in the coaching staff and front office at the end of the season, if not sooner.

, as it was clear Washington was looking to get what it could for him, and he believes new owner will clean house in the coaching staff and front office at the end of the season, if not sooner. Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy said he’s seen weekly growth in QB Sam Howell throughout this season: “There’s been growth every week throughout the season. … Sometimes things look bad but he makes sure he corrects the mistakes he’s making. He’s competing. He’s finding ways to make plays. He’s taking coaching,” via John Keim.

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy is hopeful WR KaVontae Turpin (shoulder) plays in Week 11 after taking “all of his reps” in Thursday’s practice: “I’m hopeful that he can have a great week,” per Michael Gehlken.

is hopeful WR (shoulder) plays in Week 11 after taking “all of his reps” in Thursday’s practice: “I’m hopeful that he can have a great week,” per Michael Gehlken. Rico Dowdle but his “focus” is on Tony Pollard as their primary running back: “We’ll see how the game goes. I’m thrilled to death with the way Rico is playing. But I think we do an excellent job of ball distribution. …The game dictates that. If Rico gets more carries, that would be great. But also my focus is Tony Pollard as the primary ball carrier.” ( McCarthy said games typically dictate how they use RBbut his “focus” is onas their primary running back: “We’ll see how the game goes. I’m thrilled to death with the way Rico is playing. But I think we do an excellent job of ball distribution. …The game dictates that. If Rico gets more carries, that would be great. But also my focus isas the primary ball carrier.” ( Gehlken

Giants

Giants RB Saquon Barkley said he isn’t expecting a large contract with the team due to him sticking it out through a losing season and remaining a leader.

“Loyalty means nothing,” he said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “Loyalty, that don’t mean nothing. No matter how loyal, no matter how committed you are, it’s a business at the end of the day. That is something that I have learned.”

Barkley addressed the caveat that comes with a large workload for a running back who’s looking to secure a large payday.

“Yeah, it’s really crazy when you break it down like that. It’s just the way the business is,” Barkley said. “When you’re a premier back in this league — not to talk about myself — they feed you the ball because it helps you and gives you an opportunity to win games more times than not. And then when it comes to contract or a certain time and you’re a running back, you having so much miles on you, it’s a crazy concept. I try my best not to think about that or I would go insane. I just try to keep focus on the love of the game, take care of my body and whenever the opportunity comes to talk contract again — whether it’s with the Giants or another team — hopefully I’m able to pull the film or pull up numbers to be able to get a contract that is the best for me and my family.”

Barkley tries to not think about the fact that New York could opt to use the franchise tag on him for a second straight season, adding that he’s looking to take it one day at a time.

“For me, the way I try to handle that, I try not to focus on that. I try my best not to think about it,” he said. “I feel every week I have to answer a question about it. I get it, you guys are doing your job. That is the only time it really crosses my mind, to be completely honest. Because if not, I would go insane. I would lose my mind if I was able to focus on that. I try to keep the main thing the main thing. I continue to enjoy the process, take it one day at a time.”

Barkley added that he hasn’t given thought to shutting it down for the rest of the season in order to preserve his body.

“I don’t look at it that way,” he said. “I just focus on going out there, trying my best and make no excuses. Go out there and try to compete and play at a high level for my team, no matter the circumstance. I’ve been injured enough. I’ve torn an ACL, been out a whole season. So if I’m able for the love of the game go out there and play and protect myself and compete for my team, that is always something I’m going to try to do.“