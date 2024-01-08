NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, Mike McCarthy, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy isn’t concerned about his future beyond this season.

“You can only live in the now and live in this particular moment. You can’t worry about tomorrow. You can take care of tomorrow when tomorrow gets here,” Bieniemy said, via PFT.

Josina Anderson reports Commanders GM Martin Mayhew & EVP Marty Hurney will be evaluated but the new President of Football Operations.

Cowboys

When asked about HC Mike McCarthy’s future with the Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones said: “ We’ll see how each game goes in the playoffs.” (Clarence Hill)

Giants

Jordan Raanan mentions that HC Brian Daboll has not had any conversations with OC Mike Kafka or DC Wink Martindale about returning but has the expectation that they will.

Daniel Jones says he is rehabbing to be ready for the start of training camp, with Giants QB says he is rehabbing to be ready for the start of training camp, with Schoen adding the team will continue to build around Jones but also needs to add a quarterback in case Jones is not ready for Week 1. (Leonard)