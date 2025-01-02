NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn stressed the importance of keeping the sixth seed in the playoffs, so it’s unlikely Washington will rest any of their starters this week.

“We’re going to go after it as hard as we can,” Quinn said, via PFT. “I think the seeding portion of this is really important, and that’s what we discussed as a team. We thought last night — the vibe was awesome at the game — we thought we left some plays out there. And so, for us, that leveling up as we’re heading into this week with Dallas would be really important. But we recognize having a sixth seed and going into the playoffs with that is a good thing. So, we’re going to fight like hell to keep that.”

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Commanders TE Zach Ertz made $750k in incentives for reaching six touchdowns, 600 yards and 60 catches.

Ertz on his resurgence this season: "The past two years for me have been really tough as a player, and so just being able to come out here with people that truly believed in me, like Kliff, D.Q. has really just allowed me to be at my best again. And I've loved being a part of this team." (Nicki Jhabvala)

Quinn said CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) continued his rehab process on the side field of Wednesday’s practice, via Ben Standig.

Eagles

Philadelphia is electing to rest several starters in Week 18, including RB Saquon Barkley despite being just 100 yards short of the record for most rushing yards in a season. Eagles HC Nick Sirianni thinks they are doing what’s best for the team.

“I mean, obviously a lot plays into it. Obviously, it’s a very special record that’s that’s been standing for a very long time by a great player. It’s a team record that everybody’s involved in,” he said via Zach Berman. “So you weigh in all those things, but at the end of the day, you just try to do what’s best for the team. …I’s not easy. It wasn’t the easiest decision to go through. But we have great people in this building, and had a lot of input from a lot of different people — players included. Howie and I discussed a bunch. Position coaches and coordinators, and I discussed a bunch. Discussed with players, and we have just selfless guys that want to do what’s best for the football team. Get some guys some rest.”

Sirianni said Jalen Hurts is still in the league’s concussion protocol, per Brooks Kubena.

is still in the league’s concussion protocol, per Brooks Kubena. Sirianni added they still haven’t decided on Week 18’s starting quarterback with Kenny Pickett dealing with a rib injury and they could turn to Tanner McKee, via Jeff McLane.

Giants

The Giants eliminated the Colts from postseason contention in Week 17 to end a 10-game winning streak thanks to 309 yards from QB Drew Lock. New York HC Brian Daboll believes they were capable of performances like this all year long had they had more consistent quarterback play.

“That’s how the offense needs to perform. That’s how the quarterback needs to perform,” Daboll said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “So, when you do that and you win the turnover ratio, you have a chance to score points and win.”

“If you get good quarterback play, you have an opportunity in every game. If you don’t turn the football over and you make critical plays at critical times… I think we were good on third down, I think we were good in the red zone. Drew made good decisions, we had a lot of alerts. That’s the start of it, and then you have to play good complementary football.”

Daboll said he still has a “good working relationship” with GM Joe Schoen: “It’s a good working relationship. Good communication. We talk every day about a variety of things — roster, personnel, everything.” (Dan Duggan)