NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed confidence in Dak Prescott‘s ability and feels he’ll be a big reason for their success in 2024.

“Because you got Dak for sure,” Jones said, via Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram. “We think he’s great quarterback. That is really the gist of what we’re about this year. We’ve got Dak. ” “I think Dak will be at the top of his game. I’ve said that I do think he will improve from where he is now. I think we’ll have that.”

Jones would’ve liked to see their run defense improve last season and believes new DC Mike Zimmer will help them stop opposing rushing attacks.

“I hope we’re able to stop when our opponents come toward us with the running game,” Jones said. “I hope especially able to address that better. So careful not to criticize defense, as much as we think of Dan, we needed a few games, those games that Dak, quote unquote had his worst games, coincided with how we played defensive. We’ve got that in mind.”

Jones said they needed to get more out of their Pro Bowlers on defense like Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland, and DeMarcus Lawrence in the postseason.

“I think it has to do with frankly better coordinating with the coaching, certainly and the management…relative to what you trying win games with, strategies and who you’re playing,” Jones said. “Look back at the Pro Bowlers. Did we get the absolute best execution and the best chance to win and advance in the playoffs by using those Pro Bowlers who just happened to represent 60 percent of your salaries, did we get the most out of them to win the games? That’s a different way of saying they’ve got to do more if they’re going to get that money. Well, they’ve got to be put in position to do more, too.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni shared his thoughts about the team bringing in RB Saquon Barkley this offseason, noting he is happy to not have to play against the former Giants running back twice a year anymore.

“I’m really excited about Saquon and the things that he can do,” Sirianni said, via NFL.com. “You know he’s such a dynamic football player. Both as a running back and also the things he can do as a pass catcher. He’s going to bring an element to our offense and to our team. As much as we see him, all the highlights that we see on the tape — from my understanding and all of our homework he’s a good leader and teammate, as well. To be able to add that into our locker room, and not only the playmaking ability, but the person, is really important. How many times have I watched him on the opposite sideline and playing him two times this last year, three times the year before and two times the year before? It’s like, ‘Man, we don’t have to play against that guy anymore, great.’ And he’s on our team, even more perfect. That’s exciting because we have seen him up close and personal, we just know how good of a football player he is.” Sirianni also told reporters that the team will miss team legends C Jason Kelce and DT Fletcher Cox with both opting for retirement after the season ended.

“Obviously, we’ll miss their contributions on the field, but even more importantly their leadership,” Sirianni said of Kelce and Cox. “They are unbelievable leaders, unbelievable all-time Eagles, unbelievable people and unbelievable players. You know what, those guys did such a good job leading that I don’t want to say, ‘Hey, it’s Cam,’ because he’ll be the guy that will step into Jason’s role. Or Jordan Davis, it can be anybody that steps into that role because they watched the greatness of those guys lead day in and day out. … I know we have a lot of good candidates on our team that are going to be able to step up and fill that void.”

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen reflected on his time with the organization, pointing out they were in a difficult salary cap position in his first year as general manager in 2021.

“I think we’re still progressing,” Schoen said, via GiantsWire. “I just looked at this the other day, the 2021 roster when I got here. I went back and looked at that. We’re always evaluating ourselves. The first offseason, what could you do to really improve the roster? We didn’t have any money (available under the salary cap), so it was (quarterback) Tyrod (Taylor), (center) Jon Feliciano, and (guard Mark) Glowinski. As I started going through the decisions we made and where we are salary cap-wise and trying to make sure we’re in good health from a salary cap standpoint building a young foundation.”

Schoen reiterated it takes time to rebuild teams and still feels they are headed in the right direction.

“It takes time, as much as you want instant gratification, and nobody wants that more than me,” Schoen said. “I think you have to believe in the principles and in terms of how to build the team, and we’re going on our third draft. It takes time. When I look back at the 2021 roster and where we are now, I just think we’re heading in the right direction, and we’ll continue to head in the right direction in terms of bringing in our type of players and what we’re looking for schematically, what Dabs (coach Brian Daboll) is looking at for his offense, and we’ll keep making progress.”

As for Daniel Jones‘ recovery from a torn ACL, Schoen said Jones has resumed running and throwing.

“I got an update on Friday,” Schoen said. “He is running on land now. So, he’s off the Ultra-G (anti-gravity treadmill), and he is throwing. Yeah, knock on wood, no setbacks, but he is in there attacking it every day and doing a good job. Every patient is different, and you can’t really predict if swelling is going to occur or if there’s a setback. He’s on the right track right now. Again, we just have to – it’s day-by-day and week-by-week. You just don’t know how he’s going to react as we ramp it up and he starts to do more. Hopefully, there’s no setbacks.”