NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders DL Jonathan Allen spoke about the team’s defensive struggles and added that there are plans to improve while the season is still young.

“In the NFL, one thing about defense is any plays you struggle with, you are going to see them again…so we have to get better at the things we are struggling with. We are definitely struggling right now, but we are going to improve,” Allen said in an interview. “I need to play with more energy, more effort, better technique, go back to the fundamentals. Obviously, when things are going well, people want to see the passion. They want to see that we care. One thing I can guarantee without a shadow of a doubt is we care. Obviously, this one hurt for the fans. It hurts for the players and coaches as well. I understand the frustration, I’m not calling out anybody, not blaming anybody, but I promise you, this isn’t going to continue.”

Eagles

The Eagles secured a tough 23-14 win over the Rams on Sunday with a solid performance from QB Jalen Hurts, who rushed a career-high eight times for 45 yards and six first-down conversions.

“The relief is like, first down, we’re not getting off the field, hell yeah, continue the drive, let’s go get some points,” Mailata said of Hurts, via ESPN.com. “That’s how I feel when he does that. I’m like, ‘I love you. Thank you for doing that.’ He bailed us out, man.

“He just used football IQ. He knows the routes, he knows how far they’re going; and if he doesn’t like what he’s seeing, he’s just going to take off and use his legs. That’s him.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll is more optimistic about RB Saquon Barkley ‘s availability for Sunday’s game than LT Andrew Thomas : “Saquon’s probably closer than Andrew Thomas is.” (Art Stapleton)

‘ availability for Sunday’s game: “(He) doesn’t feel terrible today.” (Charlotte Carroll) The Athletic’s Dan Duggan says there seem to be no plans from the Giants to bring back OL Tyre Phillips , who was surprisingly cut coming out of the preseason after appearing to be the frontrunner for the swing tackle job. He’s on the Eagles’ practice squad.

, who was surprisingly cut coming out of the preseason after appearing to be the frontrunner for the swing tackle job. He’s on the Eagles’ practice squad. The Giants’ depth at tackle has been a sore spot, which makes the release of Phillips even more unusual. Duggan says the Giants have not explained that move yet and Phillips’ agent says there were no issues behind the scenes: “Because many people were shocked that he was cut, a lot of people erroneously thought that there was some type of bigger issue. That’s absolutely not the case. Tyre is a high-character guy.”