NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Malik Nabers, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Todd Archer reports that the Cowboys are expected to sign Oregon co-OC and WR coach Junior Adams as their new WR coach.

as their new WR coach. Archer also reports that the team is hiring Carlos Polk as their assistant special teams coach after he interviewed for the ST coordinator position.

Eagles

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley not only rushed for 2,000 yards in the regular season, he also broke the record for most rushing yards for a single season including the playoffs. The record was previously held by Broncos Hall of Fame RB Terrell Davis.

“Hell of a year,” Barkley said, via NFL.com. “I couldn’t do it without the big boys up front, everyone on this team. I just appreciate them, the whole Eagles organization. Me being a newcomer, welcomed me in with open arms and helping build confidence back in me too. That was definitely helpful. It was a hell of a year, but all of the numbers and stats are cool, but the best thing is being able to hold that Lombardi Trophy.”

“It’s cool,” Barkley continued. “To be honest, the most important thing was winning the Super Bowl. Because if we didn’t win today, all those accolades and all those yards wouldn’t mean anything. So, it’s cool. I don’t want to downplay it because I couldn’t do it without the boys up front, and I know how much that means to them. For me, thankful, couldn’t do it without God, but I like that Lombardi Trophy a little bit more.”

Eagles Vic Fangio on finally winning a Super Bowl after 38 seasons in the NFL: “I heard a quote that Dean Smith many years ago, if you guys remember, he went to a bunch of Final Fours before he finally won one, and they asked him the next day, ‘How does it feel you got a monkey [off your back]?’ He said, ‘I’m the same coach today as I was yesterday. We just got a championship.’ “So I don’t look at it as it validates me or anything. It’s just a great accomplishment.” ( DCon finally winning a Super Bowl after 38 seasons in the NFL: “I heard a quote that Dean Smith many years ago, if you guys remember, he went to a bunch of Final Fours before he finally won one, and they asked him the next day, ‘How does it feel you got a monkey [off your back]?’ He said, ‘I’m the same coach today as I was yesterday. We just got a championship.’ “So I don’t look at it as it validates me or anything. It’s just a great accomplishment.” ( Jeff McLane

Giants

Giants WR Malik Nabers said if the team drafts a quarterback in April’s draft, he would want a veteran in the room to help him learn the ropes.

“I would want to have a vet in there,” Nabers said, via PFT. “If we decide to pick a rookie, in my eye I would want a vet to be in that same room with that rookie teaching him some stuff so when he’s out there — he’s not just out there in his head [thinking] he has to be the savior of this team. That’s a lot to put on a rookie.”

The Giants Jeff Burris as their new assistant secondary/cornerbacks coach. ( are hiringas their new assistant secondary/cornerbacks coach. ( Jordan Schultz