NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Micah Parsons, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

The Texans made headlines when they elected to trade OT Laremy Tunsil to the Commanders this offseason. Former Houston OL coach Chris Strausser defended Tunsil, saying their entire offensive line went through issues and never established chemistry.

“I don’t think our room was good last year,” Strausser said, via Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post. “It was a combination of a lot of things — by no means Laremy being the issue (or) the main issue. It was a combination of so many things — a lot of guys trying to figure out an offense that, honestly, we were not that well educated in. We did have different personalities in the room. Our chemistry just was not right. But it was not at all Laremy’s fault that our chemistry was not right. It really wasn’t.”

Regarding a report that called the Texans’ offensive line “borderline toxic,” Tunsil shot back at the rumor, saying he felt their position group was great despite their struggles.

“It did make me feel a way, because our room wasn’t like that,” Tunsil said. “Did we play well? No. Did C.J. (Stroud) get sacked a lot? Yes. I see where the rumors could be made up and come from. But I feel like we had a great-ass room.”

As for Tunsil committing 12 false start penalties last season, Strausser blames that on the number of times they changed the snap count.

“He tried to get better at it,” Strausser said. “We definitely did have a different cadence than what he was used to. I think he would say it was not that offensive-tackle-friendly. It took him a while both years to get used to it. The guy’s a great guy. The guy’s a great player. I went in there. We were not very good for two years on the offensive line. I got fired, basically. I shouldn’t have really good feelings. But I do have good feelings about Laremy. I feel very lucky I coached Laremy.”

Cowboys

Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan explained recently that “a lot of people around the Cowboys” believe DE Micah Parsons is not bluffing regarding his trade request.

“I don’t think it’s lost, but it’s in need of repair,” Belt said regarding Parsons’s relationship with the Cowboys. “The way things are currently, they want out. The Cowboys have to be the ones to extend the olive branch and say, ‘Hey, we’ll fix this.’”

Belt mentioned that he has spoken to Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, who first contacted the Cowboys about a long-term extension back in 2023.

Eagles

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley is open to seeing more work in the passing game if need be this season.

“It’s something that I’m really comfortable with, something that I did especially early on in my career. And I’ve got to be able to adapt,” Barkley said, via ESPN.com. “It’s got to look different. What different looks like, I don’t know, but I’ve got to be effective in many ways and that’s in pass pro, that’s catching the ball, that’s running the ball, that’s leading. The only thing that matters is winning football games. ‘Whatever I can do to help,’ that’s my mindset.”

The Eagles do, however, plan to be mindful about Barkley’s workload and usage this season.

“It’s interesting. We’ve kind of talked about that, he and I have,” offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo said of Barkley’s workload. “It’s very game-specific. It depends on how the flow of the game goes and how we’ll use it. He does a really good job of knowing himself of when he needs to come out, when he wants to go back in. So, a lot of that will be on him, obviously during games, and he’s really good about paying attention to that.”