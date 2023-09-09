NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Michael Gallup, Chase Young, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders DC Jack Del Rio said DE Chase Young is the most healthy he’s seen him since Young’s rookie year in 2020: “He’s working hard to be ready to go. He came back as healthy as I’ve seen him since his rookie year. It’s great to see. We’re waiting on the blessing from the doctors to give him a green light. When we get there, he’ll go,” per John Keim.

As for the possibility of Young being cleared from a neck injury, HC Ron Rivera said they would have a "decision to make" for Week 1 given he hasn't had a full-contact practice for nearly a month: "If the doctor clears him, we have a decision to make and if everything points to it, yes," per Ben Standig. He was later ruled out for Week 1 on Saturday morning.

Cowboys

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup feels confident going into the 2023 season because he’s finally healthy after dealing with a lingering knee injury last season: “It should be a good year. I feel great. Had a good camp. My body feels good. It should be a good one. What is he most excited about entering his sixth season? “To be honest, it’s kind of weird to say, but just being healthy. Last year I was thinking about trying to get over an injury. I haven’t been able to go out there and just play my game. I was always worried about something. This year, that’s what I’m really excited about, just going in there healthy,” per Jon Machota.

Giants

Giants RB Saquon Barkley said he isn’t thinking about playing under a one-year deal and is focused on the season ahead.

“My focus is really on just this season, taking it one day at a time,” Barkley said, via Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News. “Everyone knows how I feel. I was public about it before. But I think I’d be doing a disservice to myself to get too caught up in my future and worry about what’s going to happen and being a Giant for life.”

Barkley is keeping a similar mentality to last season when he was returning from a torn ACL and in the final year of his rookie contract.

“Similar to what it was last year,” Barkley said. “Obviously my contract stuff and everything was public and talked about. I turn on the TV and see myself being talked about. But for me all that’s in the past. Once I made that mindset to come here, [I] gotta be mature about it, no hard feelings about it.”

Barkley feels like his “back is against the wall again” and must prove himself in 2023.

“So now my back is against the wall again,” Barkley said. “I gotta go out there and prove it. I’m gonna go out there and play my heart out, compete at a high level and do what I do best, not only for myself but my teammates.”