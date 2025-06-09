NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Russell Wilson, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer has drawn attention for interesting comments he made about starting QB Dak Prescott.

“I think Dak is in the developmental phase,” Schottenheimer said during a recent media session, via CowboysWire.com. “And that sounds crazy for a guy who’s played that much, but there are things we’re tweaking with Dak.”

Eagles

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley said the team has the roadmap to success and they need to stick to the script if they want to repeat as champions.

“The best way I can answer that question is success is not an accident,” Barkley said, via PFT. “We know the recipe. We know what it takes. We can’t skip any steps to get to where we want to get to. Last OTAs it was the same thing, and we already know how training camp’s gonna be and we know how it’s gonna be during the season. We know the recipe, and we just got to stick to it and a little bit of luck when that comes in with staying healthy. We do that, with the talent that we have and the coaches that we have, we’ll be in a good position.”

Giants

During a recent podcast appearance, Giants QB Russell Wilson said he has no plans of shying away from the bright lights of New York and the responsibility of bringing the team back into the spotlight.

“The opportunity here is so great,” Wilson said on the 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony podcast. “I don’t mind the lights. I don’t mind that part of it. I think the other part of it for me, most importantly of it all that, is I’ve been here before. When you walk into a stadium, into a locker room and you know, like my locker is the same locker I had when I won the Super Bowl. So, for me, when I see that, when I walk into the stadium I’m like, I’ve been here before. Not just been here but, like, we did this before. So, I fundamentally believe it’s possible again in terms of being successful again and being at the highest level. I think we got the right guys. … There’s a lot of good pieces to it. And it’s a show.”

Wilson was also asked about his No.1 receiver, second-year star Malik Nabers.

“Malik Nabers, Man, dude’s a superstar,” Wilson commented. “I was watching the film trying to make decisions, trying to get a clear understanding of who the players are, this and that. Obviously, you see the highlights and everything else, but when you watch every single catch and every single rep and every play, you get to see the kind of player he is. He’s dynamic. He touches the football, he gone.”