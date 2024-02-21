NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Xavier McKinney, Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice took an extensive look at the Eagles’ edge rusher position and made a call on whether each should stay or go for 2024. Philadelphia has big decisions to make at this position.

Kempski believes the Eagles encouraged DE Haason Reddick to explore what contract and draft compensation teams are willing to give in a trade. Kempski thinks if Reddick finds a team that would give him a contract he likes and sends Philadelphia reasonable draft capital in return, a deal will be made. In the end, Kempski has Reddick staying with the Eagles, as finding a trade where everyone’s happy is unlikely.

Eagles DE Josh Sweat is also set to be an unrestricted free agent after the 2024 season, and he's continued to improve after his first extension back in 2021. Kempski says Sweat will be "interesting to watch" in a contract year but ultimately states Sweat is "not going anywhere" for now.

Eagles 2023 first-round DE Nolan Smith played just 11.3 snaps per game as a rookie thanks to the other veterans in the room, and Kempski notes Smith made more mistakes than impact plays in year one. Kempski states Smith will have much higher expectations in 2023, especially if the team moves on from Reddick.

Veteran DE Brandon Graham recorded just three sacks in 2023, but Kempski points out he remains an integral part of the team's culture in the locker room. Graham made around $5 million for a one-year deal last season and Kempski believes the veteran will return and make less than his 2023 salary.

Kempski ends by mentioning DE Patrick Johnson, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2024. Kempski thinks Johnson will have to earn his spot on the roster in training camp this year.

Giants

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post wonders if the Giants will use the franchise tag on S Xavier McKinney with reports they are unlikely to use it on RB Saquon Barkley. Dunleavy thinks the Giants and McKinney will struggle to find a middle value that works for both sides.

Giants LB Bobby Okereke says he's "a little pissed" that former DC Wink Martindale resigned, via The Charity Stripe Podcast. Okereke added he's "very excited" to work with new DC Shane Bowen.