NFC Notes: Sean Desai, Darren Waller, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

The Athletic’s Ben Standig writes the top priority for Washington this offseason is reloading the edge rusher position after starting over at the trade deadline. He notes no one currently on the roster should be counted on for anything more than a rotational role in 2024.

He mentions there’s a chance the Commanders could explore trading DT Jonathan Allen if he doesn’t want to be a part of the team going forward, or if they decide he won’t be worth the price going forward. However, the far likelier outcome is he’ll return alongside DT Daron Payne in 2024.

as an internal candidate for the head coaching job but he’s not sure how serious of a candidate Bieniemy is. He expects him to draw interest for offensive coordinator vacancies around the league as well. Rivera said he’s seen growth in LB Jabril Cox and hopes to get him more opportunities: “I think there’ll be some opportunities. He’s done a nice job and you’re starting to see his growth in what we’re doing. He’s got a better handle and a better feel for that. That way if he gets the opportunity, he’ll be ready.” (John Keim)

Eagles

Criticism for Eagles DC Sean Desai has ramped up in the past two weeks as Philadelphia’s vaunted defense has been ripped to shreds in back-to-back blowout losses.

“That’s part of the job. There is always going to be criticism,” he said via PHLY’s Zach Berman. “Go back every week of this season there was criticism based on different things that happened in the game. When you play a couple games the way we have, not the performance or the standard we want to, that’s going to magnify and amplify. I get it. That’s okay. Everybody — fans, (media), everybody is entitled to their opinions.

“What we have to do is just lean into each other and really focus on our process and getting better. At the end of the day, from what we want to what everybody else wants in this city, is to win, right? And we found ways to win to get us to the point we are. We’re not where we want to be. We’re still growing to get where we want to be. We feel good about doing that and working together to achieve our goals still.”

Giants

Giants TE Darren Waller on his possible return this week: “Just a matter of them opening up the window and I’ll be at practice. So whenever that is, I’ll be out there.” (Charlotte Carroll)