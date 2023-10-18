NFC Notes: Sean McVay, Ahkello Witherspoon, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

The Cardinals worked out OLB JoJo Domann and LB Caleb Johnson, per Aaron Wilson.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay had high praise of CB Ahkello Witherspoon ahead of their Week 7 game against his former team, the Steelers.

“Ahkello has made a really big impact on this defense through six games, super coachable,” McVay said, via SteelersWire. “He’s obviously got great length in athleticism… I’ve been really pleased with Ahkello.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks worked out CBs William Hooper and Terrance Mitchell on Tuesday, via Aaron Wilson.

and on Tuesday, via Aaron Wilson. Seattle also hosted WR Cody White for a visit. (Wilson)