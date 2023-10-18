NFC Notes: Sean McVay, Ahkello Witherspoon, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
- The Cardinals worked out OLB JoJo Domann and LB Caleb Johnson, per Aaron Wilson.
Rams
Rams HC Sean McVay had high praise of CB Ahkello Witherspoon ahead of their Week 7 game against his former team, the Steelers.
“Ahkello has made a really big impact on this defense through six games, super coachable,” McVay said, via SteelersWire. “He’s obviously got great length in athleticism… I’ve been really pleased with Ahkello.”
Seahawks
- The Seahawks worked out CBs William Hooper and Terrance Mitchell on Tuesday, via Aaron Wilson.
- Seattle also hosted WR Cody White for a visit. (Wilson)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!