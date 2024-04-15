NFC Notes: Shane Bowen, Frankie Luvu, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

New Commanders LB Frankie Luvu received a nice payday this free agency after a career year in Carolina. His new teammates already had great things to say about what he brings to the team.

“Frankie’s a dog,” former Panthers teammate and new Commanders S Jeremy Chinn said, via Zach Selby the team website. “They’re definitely gonna get somebody who’s high energy, somebody who’s gonna put his all on the line every single Sunday, every single week.”

“Aside from him hitting me all the time, I’ve gotten to know him a little bit over the course of the last six or seven years,” QB Marcus Mariota added. “Man, if you ever just turn on tape and watch that guy run around and make plays, it’s really, really impressive.”

Eagles

Veteran TE C.J. Uzomah signed a one-year, $1.377 million contract with the Eagles that includes a base salary of $1,210,000, a signing bonus of $167,500, a guaranteed salary of $550,000, and carries a cap number of $1,152,500 for 2024. (Over the Cap)

Giants

New Giants DC Shane Bowen wants his defense to have aggressive characteristics as he takes over a unit that finished the 2023 season in 26th for points allowed.

“I’m hoping it’s going to be speed and aggressiveness,” Bowen said in an interview with former Giants C Shaun O’Hara, via the team website. “Regardless of the scheme — everybody’s going to have a scheme, we’re going to have plenty of scheme — but I want to make sure our guys are lined up, they know what to do, and they can play fast and aggressive ultimately. I want to maximize their abilities. I don’t want to paralyze them before the ball is even snapped by overthinking.” “They’re all here for a reason,” Bowen continued. “God has blessed them with the skillset to be here. I want to make sure we can maximize that skillset and they’re able to maximize that skillset. But hopefully [it will be] fast, aggressive, you’ll see some violence from us and ultimately guys making plays. You think run game, you think physicality, you think toughness, and that’s what we want to be at all levels. I was blessed with some really good players down there [in Tennessee], no different than we are here, but the guys bought into it. They took ownership of it. And it’s unique. It’s great to stop the run, but you better be able to affect the quarterback just the same. So, finding that balance and just [having] the attacking mentality where we’re getting off the ball, trying to play on the other side of the line scrimmage, and then in that regard, if it is a pass, you’re already on your way.”

Reporters also asked Bowen about the team trading with the Panthers for DE Brian Burns. “The initial thing is the explosiveness,” Bowen said of Burns. “Off the ball, his first step is elite now. I think the lateral movement, the athleticism, you see all that. He’s a very sudden player. The length, the size — like I didn’t realize how big he was until he walked in the building. He is an impressive-looking dude, but skillset-wise, being able to pair him up with what we’ve got with KT [Thibodeaux] and obviously Dex in there being able to push the pocket, I think there are a lot of compliments to all those guys when they’re going to be in there together.”