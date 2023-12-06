NFC Notes: Shaquille Leonard, Nick Sirianni, Tyrod Taylor, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Regarding LB Shaquille Leonard opting to sign with the Eagles despite having an offer from the Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones responded he wouldn’t be surprised to see Leonard play in Week 14’s game between the two teams.

“Well, of course, we very easily could see him out here against us Sunday,” Jones said, via Logan Mullen of Audacy. “I just have to almost step back when I think about man, these are the times we’re in when a player like that could be available and pick his team – which he can and does – and be on the field within three or four days. It’s just a unique period of time. Not in any way – if I sound like I’m complaining, I’m not – but that’s just unique to me to think he can hit the ground running and be out there playing against us Sunday.”

Jones wishes Leonard the best and mentions the linebacker wanted to sign with the team he felt gives him the best chance to win a Super Bowl.

“Certainly, on an individual basis, I wish him the best. He deserves that. He’s had a very distinguished career. There was absolutely never any money mentioned, I met with him, had lunch with him and had a good visit with him, but there was never a financial issue at all. So, that wasn’t the case in any way, he apparently wanted to go where he thought he had the best chance. I certainly recognize and honor his decision there. It never was an issue for us regarding our confidence that we’ve got in our linebackers.”

Eagles

On Sunday, the Eagles suffered a bad home loss to the 49ers. The 49ers were favored in the game, but the 42-19 outcome came as a surprise.

“We’re not good enough right now,” Eagles C Jason Kelce said, via ESPN.com. “Obviously, disappointed in the way we performed, didn’t get it done today. But we’ve still got some games left, a lot of football to learn from. I still have the utmost confidence in everybody in this locker room on both sides of the ball. This game doesn’t do anything to sway that.”

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni made it clear that they have “a lot to clean up” moving forward.

“We didn’t coach good enough, didn’t play good enough. Simple as that. And why do you not do that? Well, you have to give credit to them too. That’s a really good football team. If you don’t come out and play your best game against the guys that they have and the coaches that they have, it’s going to look like that,” Sirianni said. “So, we have to coach better. Have to play better. We have a lot to clean up.”

Sirianni apologized to 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan after the game for the sideline incident involving LB Dre Greenlaw and Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro, whom Sirianni said did not intend to escalate the situation.

“Dom is as good as they get in this business,” Sirianni said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m so thankful for him. He is always going to try to defuse situations. That’s what he does, that’s his job. Obviously, unfortunate yesterday. I know in Dom’s heart he truly was trying to defuse the situation right there. I am sad it came to what it came to that anybody got thrown out of the game.”

Giants

Giants LT Andrew Thomas and WR Darius Slayton spoke about the differences between having quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito under center.

“Obviously, Tyrod, the veteran presence. He’s been in the league I think it’s 13 years. DeVito brings in energy, juice. He’s still learning the game and that works out for him,” Thomas said, via GiantsWire.com. “So they’re different guys, but we trust both of those guys. Whatever the coaches decide, that’s what we’ll go with and we’re going to protect the same and we’re going to block the same regardless of who’s back there.”

“Tyrod has been in the league for 12 years, something like that and DeVito is a rookie. There’s a lot of things that Tyrod knows about the game and kind of more so like the way he carries himself,” Slayton added. “Everybody kind of has to learn how to carry themselves — like how you fit into a team as you grow in this league and as a rookie, especially a quarterback, a leadership position, you have to kind of find your way. I feel like DeVito’s done a good job of finding his way quickly, but it’s impossible to close a gap of 12 years. I think DeVito’s done a great job and Tyrod’s a professional, that’s why he’s been in this league so long. I’m glad to have both on our team.”

Taylor (rib) said he was disappointed to be informed he’ll return to the backup role behind DeVito: “Disappointed. But it’s part of the game,” per ProFootballTalk.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan expects Giants ST coordinator Thomas McGaughey to depart after this season. He also writes there’s a good chance the Giants and OC Mike Kafka “mutually” part ways with Kafka exploring other coordinator opportunities around the league.

to depart after this season. He also writes there’s a good chance the Giants and OC “mutually” part ways with Kafka exploring other coordinator opportunities around the league. Duggan thinks Giants ownership will try to mediate things between HC Brian Daboll and DC Wink Martindale to avoid cleaning house completely at all three coordinator spots. He adds the locker room loves Martindale.

and DC to avoid cleaning house completely at all three coordinator spots. He adds the locker room loves Martindale. However, he adds the reports of tension between the two men are real, and if their relationship is truly past the point of no return, then replacing Martindale and navigating the fallout in the locker room will be one of Daboll’s challenges in 2024.

In terms of replacements, Duggan notes the Giants love QB coach Shea Tierney and he’d be a natural internal promotion candidate for offensive coordinator. Other options include former Bills OC Ken Dorsey , Browns WR coach Chad O’Shea , and former Texans OC Pep Hamilton .

and he’d be a natural internal promotion candidate for offensive coordinator. Other options include former Bills OC , Browns WR coach , and former Texans OC . On the defensive side of things, Duggan highlights former Bills DC Leslie Frazier and Raiders DC Patrick Graham as two of the top candidates.

and Raiders DC as two of the top candidates. Other assistants who could leave or be fired include OLB coach Drew Wilkins, OL coach Bobby Johnson, WR coach Mike Groh, and TE coach Andy Bischoff. Giants RB coach Jeff Nixon is already the top candidate for Syracuse’s offensive coordinator job.