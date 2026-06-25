NFC Notes: Sonny Styles, Jaydon Blue, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn is thrilled by what first-round LB Sonny Styles has shown so far, and Styles told team reporters that he is getting comfortable and continues to learn from the veterans around him. He is also becoming active in the DC community and helped to introduce the Washington Wizards’ first overall draft pick AJ Dybantsa during the NBA Draft.

“He has hit all the marks that you can at this time of year,” Quinn said, via the team website. “The knowledge, the intensity to go for it.Man, are we pumped with him.”

“The more reps you get, the more confident you get,” Styles said. “So, [I’m] just getting more and more comfortable each rep and slowly learning…from the guys around me, learning from the guys I’m going against. Just getting better every day.”

Cowboys

Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue had just 38 rushing attempts for 129 yards and one touchdown as a rookie. Dallas HC Brian Schottenheimer said he had a “very candid conversation” with Blue at the end of last season, where the running back expressed his disappointment about how things went.

“Most rookies have to figure it out,” Schottenheimer said, via CowboysWire. “He and I had a very candid conversation at the exit interviews, and we just kind of put it all out there, put all the cards on the table. He didn’t like being inactive, and so we had some really great conversations and he took that and he ingested it, took it in, and he’s come back with a great look on his face and a great work ethic.”

Blue feels “ready to go” for 2026 after his rookie learning experience.

“I didn’t start off like I should have,” Blue said. “Maybe if it was not practicing the right way or just on a maturity level, I think I wasn’t really there. But learning from all the vets, having the offseason that I had, I think I’m ready to go. I’m a different person than what I was at this time last year.”

Schottenheimer praised Blue for his high football IQ.

“Intelligence is off the charts,” Schottenheimer said. “I mean, the guy is football-brilliant. he really is. And obviously, you see the speed and explosiveness. He’s going to be a huge part of what we want to do, but he’s got to continue to do his part, which he’s doing great right now.”

Eagles

The Eagles picked up DT Uar Bernard of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Philadelphia DC Vic Fangio acknowledged that the prospect comes to the team as a physical specimen who has never played organized football.

“Yeah, it’s really different,” Fangio said, via EaglesWire. “The guy’s never played high school football, college football.”

Fangio recalled that he coached Lawrence Okoye with the 49ers in 2013 and 2014, who came to the NFL as a discus thrower for England.

“I had a similar experience when I was with the Niners,” Fangio said. “We had a guy by the name of Lawrence Okoye who was an Olympic discus thrower for England. Looked a lot like Uar looks now and we kept him for a couple years. Other teams tried. It never worked for him.”