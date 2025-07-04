NFC Notes: Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough, Tershawn Wharton, Saints, Panthers

Tershawn Wharton

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero is excited about the addition of DL Tershawn Wharton and said that he’s a student of the game.

“When you first meet him, he’s got a presence about him,” Evero said, via ESPN. “He’s got an aura about him. You watch him in the classroom, he’s a notetaker. He’s into it all the time in the weight room, on the field. And we know that he’s coming from a place that has a really great culture, and that played a really good defense, especially on the D-line.’‘

Wharton, who came from Kansas City, said he sees similarities between Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Panthers QB Bryce Young.

“They both have a little vibe,” Wharton said. “It’s not too uppity. They’re cool guys. They’re relaxed. Some people walk into the locker room and don’t feel they can talk to the quarterbacks. When Bryce is around, he talks to everybody. Patrick did the same thing. He wasn’t standoffish. Everybody could talk to him.”

Wharton has been one of the league’s best interior run defenders. Evero is excited to add him to the fold.

“This guy has a purpose in everything that he does,’‘ Evero said of Wharton. “And it’s really, really impressive to watch. … So it’s great to add guys like that who can bring that experience, that mentality and that work ethic.”

Panthers

Panthers CB Chau Smith-Wade made four starts in his rookie year after being a fifth-round pick out of Washington State. Carolina CB Jaycee Horn had high praise for Smith-Wade and called him the most impressive player through offseason workouts.

“Man, I think he’s been the most impressive player,” Horn said, via Kassidy Hill of the team’s website.

Panthers HC Dave Canales has been thoroughly impressed with Smith-Wade’s ability to make plays on the ball in his extended opportunity.

“Chau took advantage of an opportunity,” Canales said. “He made tackles; he owned his leverage for the most part. There were things that he still has to clean up. He had an opportunity on an interception, and he made it, and he came up with the ball, really proud of that. Proud of him just taking advantage of another opportunity.”

Carolina pass game coordinator Jonathan Cooley specifically cited Smith-Wade’s improved communication skills heading into his sophomore season.

“He communicates very well, he’s got intentionality about how he goes with his work. He’s gained a lot of experience,” Cooley said.

Saints

Saints QBs Spencer Rattler and second-round rookie Tyler Shough are slated to compete for the team’s starting job this offseason. New Orleans HC Kellen Moore said he wants to avoid having both players worry about who is winning the job.

“I don’t want them to get into [a state] where they’re always looking at who’s in, who’s out,” Moore said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.

Shough said he’s been having fun learning Moore’s offense and collaborating with their coaching staff.

“It’s been really good. Yeah, it’s been a lot of fun. I mean, we’re all around the same age, speak the same language,” Shough said. “We’ve all been around each other. So I think that’s been the fun part, just learning this offense together, bouncing ideas off of each other and competing.”

Saints OC Doug Nussmeier said they are taking a “big-picture view” with their quarterbacks so they can understand what they want to do.

“What we try and do is start from a 30,000-foot view so to say, and we try and just continue to bring it down and down and down,” Nussmeier said. “You try and start from the big picture and get them to understand the big picture and the why of how we want to do what we want to do. ‘OK, here’s what we want it to look like, here’s the starting point and now we work through each and every step to get to where we want to be.'”